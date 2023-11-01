Disney Dreamlight Valley’s multiplayer feature finally has a release date

On Nov. 1, Disney Dreamlight Valley held its first showcase for the magical game and teased all the content arriving before the end of the year and into 2024.

The release date for the highly anticipated multiplayer feature was one of the biggest reveals and is called ValleyVerse, which is officially debuting with the next major update on Dec. 5, 2023.

We also got our first look at what this gameplay feature will entail, and it’s already looking to be both an incredibly fun and useful mechanic for all players.

This strange device is how you invite or visit friends. Image via Gameloft

The ValleyVerse feature involves an advanced-looking rainbow machine that you can use to invite or travel to other players’ valleys. Once you’ve traveled to another valley or invited a player over to yours, you can then show off your village to them, hang out together with your favorite Disney characters, or otherwise relax around the valley however you please.

While hanging out with friends is a fun addition by itself, the multiplayer feature also offers some highly useful gameplay additions. All players will have the ability to browse and purchase assets from other players’ Scrooge McDuck shops, so if your stock of the day isn’t looking great, you can head over to a friend’s valley to see if your luck is any better over there and purchase anything you end up wanting.

You can also freely exchange all items with other players using the ValleyVerse feature. If your friend is stuck on an annoying quest requiring a lot of resources, you can choose to help them out by giving them the resources you’ve gathered and they can do the same for you.

You can exchange all kinds of assets including food and materials. Image via Gameloft

Gameloft didn’t say how many players can enjoy multiplayer together, but the devs showed both two players interacting as well as four, so this feature seems to at least allow anywhere from two to four players to enjoy the valley together. It could certainly be even more, but we won’t know for sure until it launches.

Although the ValleyVerse feature is officially launching on Dec. 5, the devs made it clear this is only the very first part of this expansion. They plan to build upon and expand it in future updates, and they also mentioned they already have some ideas in mind.

You can officially begin playing Disney Dreamlight Valley with friends when the next major update featuring multiplayer, the arrival of a pumpkin king, a new winter Star Path, and the release of A Rift in Time launches on Dec. 5.