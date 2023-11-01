Disney Dreamlight Valley’s A Rift in Time expansion is ‘about the same size’ as base game

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first expansion pass, A Rift in Time, has been a rather controversial topic in the community.

But Gameloft may ease some players’ worries following the Nov. 1 showcase that provided a look into the future of the Disney game and a deep dive into the A Rift in Time expansion pass.

A complete look at everything this pass will include was unveiled today and one of the devs even said when you combine all of the new biomes together, they’re “about the same size as the original village,” which delivers on a popular player request for more space to decorate and place villager houses.

These three biomes are so big the map can’t showcase them all at once. Image via Gameloft

Three biomes are included in this pack, and they’re absolutely massive. Gameloft shared the entire map during the showcase, but it was so big you could never see the entire picture at once. It even looks bigger than the current collection of biomes in the regular valley to me, but the devs said it’s around the same size, which means it’s probably a bit smaller than it appears when you actually wander around it.

A Rift in Time takes place on Eternity Isle, which is divided up into three biomes. There’s the coastal town of Ancient’s Landing, the sandy desert of Glittering Dunes, and the lush jungle of Wild Tangle. Each area has new critters, crops, and resources associated with them.

The starting content in this pass will allow you to recruit three iconic Disney characters, including Eve from Wall-E, Gaston from Beauty and the Beast, and Rapunzel from Tangled. Although he doesn’t seem to be recruitable right away, Jafar from Aladdin is central to the overarching storyline tied to this pack and will likely become a valley villager later on. He also might be one of the two additional characters Gameloft said will be arriving in later updates to the expansion pass.

The pass has three different phases. Image via Gameloft

Much like the main storyline that previously unfolded in Disney Dreamlight Valley, the storyline of A Rift in Time will slowly be expanded upon with additional updates. This means the content it launches with is only the beginning and so much more is in store beyond it.

A Rift in Time also features a new Royal Tool, which is the Royal Hourglass. This will be a new way to find treasure previously lost to time around Eternity Isle and to fix rifts in time caused by Jafar’s scheming.

This expansion pass certainly looks promising, and hearing from the devs that it has enough content to compare to the base game is a great sign. Regardless, it will still run you $29.99 in addition to the price of the base game if you want to explore everything it has to offer.

A Rift in Time officially releases on Dec. 5, which is also when a massive update featuring the multiplayer ValleyVerse, a winter Star Path, and the arrival of a pumpkin king launches, so there’s a lot to look forward to before 2023 comes to an end.