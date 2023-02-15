Disney Dreamlight Valley patch notes detail daily Moonstone increase, new main story, and more coming to game

The members in the Valley are set to increase tomorrow when Disney Dreamlight Valley introduces Maribel and Olaf into the game, along with a bunch of other new content that players can’t wait to get their hands on. Now, players know exactly what’s coming to the game with the release of preliminary patch notes.

The update drops tomorrow for all platforms and will come as a free update to those who already own the game. Disney Dreamlight Valley is still in early access, so the only way to experience the game right now is to buy a Founder’s Pack, but the game keeps getting regular updates, making the purchase worth it for many ahead of the free-to-play launch later this year.

In the patch notes, fans got information for many of the things they already knew were coming in the update. The main story will continue in the Frosted Heights biome, Olaf from Frozen and Maribel from Encanto will both become residents of the Valley, and there is a new Star Path starting to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary.

With A Festival of Friendship launching tomorrow, we want to help you prepare for launch day!



— Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) February 15, 2023

There are some smaller things that players already know about, including the newly added housing options, a new companion, and the ability to change a resident’s role.

Some things that players are looking forward to that came in the patch notes today include customizable signposts, larger storage capacities that can be crafted at Crafting Stations, and fridges that will now act as storage. There are also some quality-of-life updates for storage in the form of an auto-sort button and the ability to quickly transfer items between your inventory and storage with the use of smart transfer.

At the bottom of the update, there was also a redacted part of the patch notes, meaning that players are getting a surprise in this update as well. This is not a new practice for the game, considering they added Stitch to the game as a surprise in the last update.

There are also a bunch of bug fixes in the new update. To read the full patch notes and see what’s coming to the game tomorrow, check out the blog post with all of the nitty-gritty details.