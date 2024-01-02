Minnie Mouse is an iconic character in the Disney franchise, and she is a character you can unlock and befriend in Disney Dreamlight Valley. However, unlocking Minnie can be tricky because you must progress your friendship with Mickey Mouse.

Here, we’ll go over everything players need to know about how to unlock Minnie Mouse in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to unlock Minnie Mouse in Disney Dreamlight Valley, explained

You can’t befriend Mickey without helping him find Minnie. Image via Gameloft

To unlock Minnie Mouse in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must progress through Mickey Mouse’s level eight friendship quest, Memory Magnification, and have unlocked the Forest of Valor biome.

How to unlock the Forest of Valor: The Forest of Valor biome can be unlocked using 3,000 Dreamlight.

How to complete the Memory Magnification quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Level your friendship by giving Mickey his favorite gifts or spending time with him. Screenshot via Dot Esports

To complete Mickey’s level eight friendship quest, Memory Magnification, there are three main steps you’ll need to complete:

Find the materials to craft a Memory Magnifier and crafting it. Use the Memory Magnifier to find Minnie. Placing her house in the Valley and preparing it for her.

As you can expect, Mickey is naturally devastated Minnie is missing, and he plans to set up a picnic in her memory. He will ask the player to fetch and create some of Minnie’s favorite foods and meals for the picnic. Additionally, he will ask you to help her escape from imprisonment in the mysterious realm.

Tip: If you haven’t reached a level eight friendship level with Mickey, you won’t be able to unlock Minnie.

Mickey has Minnie’s hair bow and eventually will have it covered in some of Merlin’s magic. This spell will grant visibility of Minnie on the other side within the Valley. Upon interacting with Minnie through the bow, she will inform the player they’ll need a stronger type of magic to rescue her. From there, Merlin will give Mickey the recipe for the Dreamlight Magnifier, and this is where he needs your help.

You must locate the following items to craft the Memory Magnifier:

A memory of Minnie : This is the bow you obtained in the pre-quest, Shadows and Bows.

: This is the bow you obtained in the pre-quest, Shadows and Bows. One Emerald: You can mine this from the mining nodes in the Forest of Valor and the Glade of Trust.

You can mine this from the mining nodes in the Forest of Valor and the Glade of Trust. Two Hardwood: This can be foraged for near the trees in the Sunlit Plateau, the Forest of Valor, the Glade of Trust, and the Frosted Heights.

This can be foraged for near the trees in the Sunlit Plateau, the Forest of Valor, the Glade of Trust, and the Frosted Heights. Six Tinkering Parts: You can craft this at a crafting station using two ingots (this will give you three Tinkering Parts).

Tip: To craft six Tinkering Parts, you need four Iron Ingots, and each Iron Ingot can be crafted with five Iron Ore and one Coal.

At a crafting station, craft the Memory Magnifier and return to Mickey. With this device, you can now interact with Minnie without her disappearing and falling back into the mysterious nightmare realm. After a quick back and forth between Minnie and Mickey, you must place Minnie’s house in the Valley before you can use Merlin’s powers to bring her back.

So, pick a nice place for Minnie’s house in your Valley and use the Scrooge construction sign to pay 5,000 coins for her house to be constructed. Once you’ve done that, she will teleport back to the Plaza, where she will be unlocked, which means you can now befriend her.

Unfortunately, Minnie has lost her memories of Mickey, so you must talk to him and let him know what’s happened. Doing so will complete the Memory Magnification quest.

All Minnie Mouse friendship rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The level two reward, a Minnie Mouse Bow headband, is cute. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Once you’ve unlocked Minnie Mouse, you can befriend her and unlock rewards at each friendship level. These bonuses are pre-determined from character to character. Here are Minnie Mouse’s:

Friendship level one – Unlocks Minnie Mouse

Friendship level two – Unlocks the Minnie Mouse Bow Headband

Friendship level three – Unlocks an Outfit

Friendship level four – 500 Star Coins

Friendship level five – Unlocks a chair for furniture

Friendship level six – Unlocks a decoration

Friendship level seven – 1,000 Star Coins

Friendship level eight – Unlocks the Minnie Mouse bed

Friendship level nine – Unlocks a decoration

Friendship level 10 – Unlocks the Minnie Mouse dress To receive this, you must complete Minnie Mouse’s quests, including the level 10 friendship quest, The Club Renewal.



Although unlocking Minnie can be tricky because you have to progress your friendship level with Mickey, first, it’s worth it. But this is everything you need to know about how to unlock Minnie in Dreamlight Valley.