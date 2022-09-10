Disney Dreamlight Valley fall free updates include three new Disney characters

Yesterday at the D23 Marvel and Disney Games Showcase, fans got a first look at a new set of characters coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley, but today they also gave fans a sneak peek at another beloved character coming this fall.

Players were told about the two new Toy Story characters, Woody and Buzz, in the showcase yesterday. Fans got a peek at the new realm that players will get to explore when they enter the Toy Story door.

How's your Valley coming along? Already daydreaming about what's next? 💭



Our first two updates will introduce some truly beloved (and maybe even feared) characters, realms and stories – and that's just the start!



We'll have more to share soon, so stay tuned ✨ pic.twitter.com/CLltZXL9jX — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) September 10, 2022

Players also know that The Lion King is the next franchise coming to the game in the first fall update, and the Toy Story update will come after that in the late fall. Based on the image shared with fans, Scar will be the only arrival from The Lion King, and it also could mean that fans get a new area of the map since it doesn’t state that there will be a new realm for Scar.

There is no date for either of these updates, but fall is quickly approaching, so fans will likely not have to wait very long before Scar enters the Valley. This will give players a way to main story when Scar arrives.

Both updates will be free for players with access to the game. Disney Dreamlight Valley is currently in early access, and the only way to play the game before the official launch is to purchase a Founder’s Pack or play it on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

The image given to fans says that there will be more free updates in 2022, so fans can most likely look forward to some more news about new characters and realm arrivals for the winter after the last free update in the fall.