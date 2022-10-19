There are a few useful steps you can do to try to play Disney Dreamlight Valley normally.

The life simulation-adventure video game Disney Dreamlight Valley has been in early access since September 2022 for multiple platforms and received a big update on Oct. 19.

Whenever the developers update a game, there’s a chance that players spot some bugs and, in certain cases, have difficulty accessing the game because of the huge spike of players trying to log in at the same time, which ends up congesting the servers sometimes.

If you’re having trouble playing Disney Dreamlight Valley because of connectivity issues, here are some steps that may help you identify the problem or fix it.

Disney Dreamlight Valley connectivity issues? Here’s what to do

Check official Disney Dreamlight Valley channels to see whether the servers are up

Most of the time when the developers identify a server outage, they’ll likely inform the players via official social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, in addition to letting players know via a Discord channel.

This was the case on Oct. 19, when Gameloft, the developer of Disney Dreamlight Valley, informed the player base about server problems. “We’re aware of the Night Thorns clogging up the server room and causing connection issues for some players – turns out, you’re all extremely excited about jumping into the Valley to see the new content,” Gameloft said. “We love to see it! The team’s looking into these issues right now.”

We're aware of the Night Thorns clogging up the server room and causing connection issues for some players – turns out, you're all extremely excited about jumping into the Valley to see the new content. We love to see it!



In cases like this, there’s nothing that you can do because the problem is not on your connection but on the game’s end.

What to do if the Disney Dreamlight Valley servers are running properly?

Sometimes, the problem is with your own internet connection. The first thing to do in this case is try to close Disney Dreamlight Valley and open it again to see if it works. If that doesn’t work, the rule of thumb is to reset your router and restart your computer. These simple steps usually fix minor connectivity issues.

Now, if that doesn’t work, there’s not much that you can do on your own, so you may want to contact your ISP provider to check whether there’s an issue with your internet or a temporary outage in their services.