How to complete A Letter for Antonio in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Eternity Isle might be in a state of disarray, but many characters have some personal requests for you to attend to while you’re also trying to save the entire island in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One such task is Mirabel’s A Letter for Antonio quest.

The A Letter for Antonio quest asks you to finish some rather difficult tasks that are dependent on what specific day and time it is, so completing this quest can be rather tricky. Here’s how you can complete A Letter for Antonio in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How do you unlock A Letter for Antonio in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Unlocking the A Letter for Antonio quest has a few prerequisites you need to complete first before Mirabel comes asking for your help.

Purchase A Rift in Time expansion pass.

expansion pass. Unlock Mirabel .

. Unlock the Wild Tangle biome by spending 2,000 Mist and completing The Sands in The Hourglass quest.

Disney Dreamlight Valley A Letter for Antonio quest guide

Although Antonio is not a character you can befriend just yet, Mirabel from Encanto wants to write her animal-loving cousin a letter and needs your help to do so. Since Antonio loves wildlife, Mirabel wants you to snap some photos of her with the creatures around the Wild Tangle, which are Capybaras.

Start hanging out with Mirabel then get ready to traverse around The Wild Tangle to find each one of these critters. There are five pictures you need to take in total.

Classic Capybara location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Classic Capybara can be found in The Grasslands region of the Wild Tangle biome. This critter is always wandering around this area, which means you can get a photo of Mirabel with it at any point.

Any photo that has both the required Capybara and Mirabel in it will count for this quest, even if other characters or critters show up in it.

I guess everyone wanted to be in this photo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Black and White Capybara location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Visit The Promenade area in the Wild Tangle biome to locate the Black and White Capybara. This critter has a bit of a complicated schedule, so you might have to wait a while to actually get a photo of it.

Critter schedules always match up with your local time zone.

Day Time Sunday 12pm to 12am Monday N/A Tuesday All day Wednesday N/A Thursday All day Friday 12pm to 12am Saturday 12pm to 12am

Blue Striped Capybara location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Blue Striped Capybara wanders around The Grove in the Wild Tangle biome on a fairly regular basis.

Day Time Sunday N/A Monday 12am to 12pm Tuesday 12am to 12pm Wednesday 12am to 12pm Thursday All day Friday N/A Saturday All day

Gray Spotted Capybara location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Head over to The Lagoon region of the Wild Tangle biome to locate the Gray Spotted Capybara.

It has a tiny heart on its head. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This one can be especially tricky to find since it sometimes wanders up the twisted root pathway, so be sure to check this part of the area too if you are having trouble finding it.

Day Time Sunday All day Monday 12pm to 12am Tuesday 12pm to 12am Wednesday 12pm to 12am Thursday N/A Friday All day Saturday N/A

Red and White Striped Capybara location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Red and White Striped Capybara is the rarest one of all and the one that will take the longest to find. It can be found in The Lagoon region of the Wild Tangle, but it is exclusively available to find on Saturdays from 12pm to 6pm.

Here’s where you can find them. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Taking a photo with all six Capybaras is going to take at least a few days since some of them are only wandering around on specific days at certain times. You can technically time travel to try and get them sooner, but this is a dangerous game-breaking feature you should avoid unless you are willing to risk it. Because of this, you won’t be able to move on to the next part of this quest right away.

When you finally do get all six photos, you need to talk with Mirabel again. For the next part of this quest, you need to feed a Capybara.

What do Capybaras eat in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Capybaras’ favorite food is Cabbage, so this is what you need to give them for Mirabel’s A Letter for Antonio quest. You have to purchase Cabbage Seeds from Goofy’s Stall in The Wild Tangle for 150 Star Coins then plant them. Each Cabbage plant takes one hour to grow.

These critters also like Bamboo, but Cabbage is their favorite food to eat. Once you feed a Capybara, talk with Mirabel one final time to finish the A Letter for Antonio quest.

Finishing this quest earns you 1,000 Friendship with Mirabel and one Coconut Cake. This is not an Eternity Isle-exclusive dish, but if you are looking for some you can cook, then consider trying Royal Iced Tea or Jam Macarons.