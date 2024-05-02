In the A Day At Disney Star Path, there are lots of confusing and vague duties you can complete for rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One of these tasks is to get Night Shards to lighten up, which can be tricky to tackle when you aren’t sure what to do.

Recommended Videos

Completing this task isn’t too difficult once you know what you need to do with your Night Shards, but you do need a lot of materials to actually get it done. Here’s how to get some Night Shards to lighten up in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Get some Night Shards to lighten up in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Time to get crafting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get some Night Shards to lighten up by crafting them into Purified Night Shards. In total, you need to make 10 Purified Night Shards to finish the A Day At Disney Star Path duty.

Crafting your Night Shards into Purified Night Shards makes them lighter because their color lightens as they change from black to light blue. Once you get them crafted, you don’t need to do anything else with them for the task as it solely asks you to make them. Purified Night Shards are a pretty important item to have for other quests, though, so make sure you hold onto them for future tasks.

How to make Purified Night Shards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Purified Night Shards are found in the Potion & Enchantment crafting section and can be made with five Night Shards and one Dream Shard. This means you need a total of 50 Night Shards and 10 Dream Shards to complete the get some Night Shards to lighten up task.

You need a pretty substantial amount of both items, so make sure you have a digging companion working to help you if you go hunting for them by digging. Onyx can also be used to quickly craft some Night Shards you can use in the Refined Materials crafting section, although this gem is decently tough to obtain too.

Once you finish this task, you earn 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens for your efforts. This means you can purchase quite a few rewards from the event or save up for the bigger items, so even though this task is a bit costly, it’s worth doing for the prizes you can claim.

