Many of the Star Path duties you have to navigate through in Disney Dreamlight Valley try to trick you or present riddles you have to solve to claim rewards. The fish for something puffy task is one example of this and can be particularly tough to complete.

You have to finish this task if you’re hoping to obtain the maximum rewards possible and unlock even more duties to complete, so here’s how to fish for something puffy in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to fish for something that’s puffy in Disney Dreamlight Valley

These fish are incredibly rare. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the fish for something that’s puffy Lovely Monsters Star Path task, you need to find and catch a total of five Fugu. This is one of the rarest fish you can try to collect, so this is no easy task to complete.

Because of how difficult Fugu is to catch, you should always bring along a Disney character who provides fishing bonuses and consider crafting some Miracle Fishing Bait or Even More Miraculous Fishing Bait too. You need all the help you can get if you’re going to knock out this Star Path task so you can claim those 20 Scream Canister Tokens.

How to catch a Fugu in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To catch a Fugu in Disney Dreamlight Valley so you can fish for something puffy, you have to fish in gold ripple spots while it’s raining. You can never find this fish unless the weather is just right and it’s also found in the rarest color ripple spot, which is why it’s so tough to catch.

There’s no way to control or change the weather in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so your best bet is to keep logging on in the hopes that rain will eventually occur. The weather tends to be pretty random, but I usually see rain at least once a week.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Fugu locations

Fugu can exclusively be caught in the Dazzle Beach biome. Most fish can be found in at least two biomes, but this one is extremely rare. Even if you have the A Rift in Time expansion pack, there’s no other spot to check for this fish.

If you have Moana’s boat fully upgraded, she may also occasionally have Fugu you can collect. The fish she finds are pretty random, though, and any you collect from her won’t actually count toward your progress in the Star Path task since you didn’t catch them yourself.

Fishing with friends is fun and helpful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you’re already out fishing, you might consider tackling some other fishing Star Path duties, including playing Go Fish with some Bass and getting multicolored shrimp. You already have a fishing ally ready to help, and if you have some potion effects left over, then it’s the perfect time to work through these duties too.