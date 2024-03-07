Fishing is a pretty consistent task throughout every Star Path event in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and it’s also sometimes one of the most frustrating to deal with. The play Go Fish with some Bass task is quite a big one and can be tough to finish.

Recommended Videos

You don’t get a lot of rewards for this duty, but you do need to navigate through it if you want to clear the way for easier tasks, so here’s how to play Go Fish with some Bass in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete the play “Go Fish” with some Bass Star Path duty in Disney Dreamlight Valley

They’re pretty common but sometimes tough to actually find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To play “Go Fish” with some Bass in Disney Dreamlight Valley for the Lovely Monsters Star Path duty, you need to catch a total of 20 Bass. This fish is super common, but since it can be found in so many places, it’s actually sometimes tough to catch if luck isn’t on your side.

How to catch Bass in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To catch Bass, you have to use your Royal Fishing Rod and fish around one of the nine biomes where it can be found. Bass can be found in any open water around the following nine biomes.

Dreamlight Valley Peaceful Meadow Forest of Valor Sunlit Plateau Frosted Heights

Eternity Isle (A Rift in Time) The Oasis (Glittering Dunes) The Grasslands (Wild Tangle) The Promenade (Wild Tangle) The Grove (Wild Tangle) The Lagoon (Wild Tangle)



They swim around most biomes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best spot to catch Bass in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The best spot to catch Bass in Disney Dreamlight Valley is technically any open water spot located in the nine biomes where it can be found, but I generally have the most luck catching it around the Peaceful Meadow and Frosted Heights biomes.

Bass are very common around here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are lots of other fish swimming around just about every other biome, but both of these biomes are more limited, which means you are guaranteed to find either Bass or Seaweed in all open water around this area. The one exception to this is if you’re fishing during the hours when the Here and There fish is out, but even if you do, you’re still limited to just three options, which makes both biomes the best spots to catch Bass overall.

Twenty Bass is quite a large amount, so make sure you bring along a fishing companion and grab some Miracle Fishing Bait or Even More Miraculous Fishing Bait if you can. Having both will ensure you obtain as many Bass as possible, which will help you get those five Scream Canister Tokens so you can move on to other duties like getting multicolored shrimp and digging for something blue.