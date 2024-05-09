Talking with villagers in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a great way to get to know them better and an easy way to earn rewards in the A Day at Disney Star Path event. One of these tasks asks you to chat with a villager who demands the lion’s share.

This duty is easy enough to tackle once you determine who this vague hint is referencing. There are a few lions around the valley, but you don’t want to waste your time trying to chat with all of them, so here’s how to chat with a villager who demands the lion’s share in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Chat with a villager who demands the lion’s share in Disney Dreamlight Valley, explained

He might not be the most delightful chatting companion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To chat with a villager who demands the lion’s share, you need to have a total of two daily discussions with Scar from The Lion King. Since you can only have one daily discussion with each villager per day, this task takes a minimum of two days to complete.

Scar is the villager who demands the lion’s share because he demands the most and more. He’s always looking for ways he can land on top to claim more power and control, which makes him the only character in the valley who fits this description. Both Simba and Nala are lions too, but they’re not after the lion’s share like Scar.

As long as you have Scar unlocked, he tends to hang around wherever you have his home placed most frequently, which means there’s a good chance you can find him prowling around the biome he lives in. By default, his house is set up in the Sunlit Plateau biome and this is where it stays unless you move it.

Scar can be talked to at any time except for when he’s sleeping. If you don’t know where he is, you can either check his daily schedule or look for his icon on the map. He spends most of his time wandering around the village or relaxing at home, but he visits a couple of other spots throughout the day too.

Once you locate Scar, all you have to do to have a daily discussion with him is select the option that has a small chat bubble next to it when you interact with him. The text for this option varies depending on what daily conversation is randomly chosen, but the icon always stays the same.

He’s a pretty sassy lion. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

This is one of the easiest tasks you can complete in the A Day At Disney Star Path and it rewards the maximum amount of 20 Mickey Mouse Tokens as a prize. The only tough part about this task is having to wait a day to have the second chat, but it’s still easier than most other duties like crafting something for your critter and harvesting a cooling herb.

