An Elegant Town Square Clock in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Disney

How to craft something to keep time in the town square (elegantly) in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You need lots of materials for this task.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: May 20, 2024 09:21 am

As you work your way through the A Day At Disney Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll come across many crafting-related tasks. One of these duties cryptically asks you to “craft something to keep time in the town square (elegantly).”

Most Star Path duties are pretty easy to complete, but the tough part is solving each riddle to determine what needs to be done. This task is fairly doable once you understand what it’s asking you to do, so here’s how to craft something to keep time in the town square (elegantly) in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Craft something to keep time in the town square (elegantly) in Disney Dreamlight Valley, explained

Crafting an Elegant Town Square Clock in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
It’s a pretty costly item to make. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft something to keep time in the town square (elegantly) in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to make one Elegant Town Square Clock at a crafting station. This is one of the most expensive A Day At Disney Star Paths duties to complete since crafting this item requires a massive number of resources.

You can find and craft an Elegant Town Square Clock in the Furniture category at any crafting station. To make one, you need to have:

While some recipes aren’t unlocked until you complete quests or gather specific resources for the first time, the crafting recipe for the Elegant Town Square Clock is unlocked automatically. You don’t have to place this item once you make it to complete the Star Path task. Instead, your Mickey Mouse tokens can be claimed as soon as you get the furniture item crafted.

When working on this duty, make sure you choose the correct recipe and don’t accidentally craft a Rustic Clock Tower instead. Both items look quite similar and are located right next to one another in the crafting catalog, which makes this an easy mistake to make. They also use similar resources, which means crafting the Elegant Town Square Clock will be tough if you accidentally use a bunch of your resources on the wrong item.

The player posing by the Elegant Town Square Clock in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
It may be pricey to make, but it’s a pretty epic decorative item. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have this item crafted, you can claim 20 Mickey Mouse Tokens for your efforts. This is the maximum reward you can get from any A Day At Disney Star Path task, so even though this task is quite costly, it’s worth doing for the reward.

There are still many tricky duties to tackle once this one is done, like chatting with a villager who demands the lion’s share and spending time with a villager who’s been Here and There, so there are still lots of ways you can earn additional Star Path rewards.

How to complete Erratic Transportation in Disney Dreamlight Valley
oswald selfie ddv
Category: Disney
Disney
How to complete Erratic Transportation in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 17, 2024
How to make Stitch Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The Stitch Cupcakes next to Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
How to make Stitch Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 17, 2024
All Dreamlight Parks Fest community challenges and rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The player next to a parks recycler in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
All Dreamlight Parks Fest community challenges and rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 17, 2024
