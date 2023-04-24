There are five different kinds of Passion Lilies in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The variations are split up into the colors red, black, green, white, and blue. Some of the Passion Lilies are much easier to find than others, as they are in easily accessible areas or found more plentifully around the map. The Blue Passion Lilies are ones that would fall into the more difficult-to-find category in Disney Dreamlight Valley, however.

Whether players need the Blue Passion Lilies for a quest or a particular gift, they will still be challenging to find. The flower only spawns in one area of the map in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and it’s not cheap to access that area. To find out exactly where to find Blue Passion Lilies, check out our walkthrough below.

Where and how to find Blue Passion Lilies in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Blue Passion Lilies can only spawn in the Frosted Heights section of the map. The blue color of the flower seemingly means that they only grow in a cold climate, and there’s no place colder than Frosted Heights.

To gain access to Frosted Heights, you first need to unlock the Forest of Valor for 3,000 Dreamlight. The forest can be accessed through Dazzle Beach or the Plaza. Once you have entered the Forest of Valor, you need to spend an additional 10,000 Dreamlight to unlock the Frosted Heights biome.

After you have lightened your wallet by a significant amount, head through the Forest of Valor and into Frosted Heights. Here, you are looking for a blue petal flower with a green stem that is growing out of the snow. It might take some searching to find one of the blue variety, but they do spawn regularly under normal conditions.

One issue that players might run into is a visual glitch where all of the Passion Lilies in an area of Frosted Heights appear to be red. This is a bug that stems from the recent Pride of the Valley update. Some of those Red Passion Lilies are actually different colors, so you can pick all of them to see if you got a blue one or not.