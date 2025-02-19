Disney Dreamlight Valley Tales of Agrabah update countdown: Exact start time and date

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first free update of 2025 is nearly here, and it promises lots of fresh content to delve into. If you’re looking forward to it, you may want to know exactly when the Tales of Agrabah update will be released.

Recommended Videos

This update includes two new characters, a Realm to explore, another Star Path event, and so much more. There’s plenty to see and do, so if you want to start playing as soon as possible, here is the exact time and date the Tales of Agrabah update will be released for Disney Dreamlight Valley.

This update seems like it’s going to be massive. Screenshots by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

The Tales of Agrabah update for Disney Dreamlight Valley will be released at 8am CT on Feb. 26. Only the release date has been shared so far, but every past update and even new DLCs have launched at this exact time. As long as everything stays in schedule, we can expect this one to as well.

If you’re unsure how far away this is, you can check out the countdown here at any point to see how much longer you have to wait. And if you want to know the precise launch time for your area, we’ve also listed out the exact update release time across major time zones.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Tales of Agrabah update countdown

PT: 6am on Feb. 26

6am on Feb. 26 CT: 8am on Feb. 26

8am on Feb. 26 ET: 9am on Feb. 26

9am on Feb. 26 BST: 3pm on Feb. 26

3pm on Feb. 26 CEST: 4pm on Feb. 26

4pm on Feb. 26 JST: 11pm on Feb. 26

11pm on Feb. 26 AEST: 12am on Feb. 27

Jasmine and Aladdin aren’t the only new additions to the valley. Screenshots by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

The Tales of Agrabah update seems like a massive one with two new characters, a vast new Realm, a fresh Star Path event, and likely lots more content that has yet to be teased. We likely won’t know the full extent of this update until the patch notes are released, probably a day or two before the update, but for now, here’s everything we know.

Jasmine and Aladdin from the Disney film Aladdin are the stars of this update. You’ll be able to meet, recruit, and befriend both characters. They’ll each come with plenty of friendship quests to work through and lots of unique rewards to claim as you get to know them better. Some of these rewards were teased in a short video posted on X (formerly Twitter) including both a turquoise, purple, and golf Jasmine-inspired gown and a purple and red ensemble based on Aladdin.

To add these characters to your valley, you’ll need to venture into the new Aladdin Realm. From what we’ve seen of this area, it seems to be focused on the streets and market area of Agrabah rather than the palace or other iconic locations like the Cave of Wonders. Considering you can visit both over on Eternity Isle in A Rift in Time with Jafar, this choice makes sense.

Eternity Isle already has some iconic locations from Aladdin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aladdin is bringing with him a new Gem Stall you can interact with on a daily basis to purchase gems. Mining for a particular gem you need can be quite repetitive, tough, and luck-based, so having another option going forward is truly going to be a game changer. Rescuing both Jasmine and Aladdin will also help you unlock the Magic Carpet as a permanent companion.

The last big feature we know will be featured in this update is a Star Path event. We get a new one to tackle in every free update, and some small teasers for this one have already been shared.

It’s tough to decode what the teaser is hinting at with the Star Path, but one part of it does seem to be likely pointing to a Genie Loungefly Backpack. The other clues might be for desert oasis items to help build or dress in Agrabah style, a new critter, and a Dream Style for The Beast, but we won’t know for sure until we learn more about it. We’ll also probably get some new items available to purchase for Moonstones in the Premium Shop.

It’s going to be interesting to see Jasmine and Aladdin reunite with Jafar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s a lot more in store for the future of DDV, so if you’re wondering what to look forward to after this update is released, you may want to review the 2025 roadmap. And while you wait for the update to be released, consider cooking all the Storybook Vale recipes, creating some unique Touch of Magic items, completing Boutique Challenges, and learning the best order to unlock The Storybook Vale biomes.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy