New Disney Dreamlight Valley update might bring characters from Atlantis: The Lost Empire

Fans of Disney Dreamlight Valley were disappointed this afternoon when the newest update didn’t shadow drop, but instead, players got a new update for the game. Players now know when to expect the update, but after a cryptic tweet yesterday, they were hoping they’d get to play it today.

Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s next update is titled “A Festival of Friendship” and it will launch on Feb. 16 as a free update. There are some hidden surprises in the new art that was released to celebrate the new content in addition to the things players already know about, such as the addition of Maribel from Encanto and Olaf from Frozen.

In the back of the image is a door with the Atlantis symbol on it, indicating that players might meet some characters from one of the most beloved but under-the-radar Disney moves, Atlantis: The Lost Empire.

#DisneyDreamlightValley: A Festival of Friendship launches on February 16th ✨! Check out our new key art for a sneak peek at what you can expect when the update launches next week. pic.twitter.com/GXD308P0C1 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) February 6, 2023

It doesn’t seem like it is going to be a typical door inside the castle, which is how the game usually introduces new characters, so this one might be just an introduction to the character like Scar was in one of the previous updates. This means the characters may not have a house that players can place, but they’ll still be floating around the valley and will be able to interact with players.

On Feb. 16 players can also expect new content such as a new companion and a new Star Path that focuses on Disney’s 100th anniversary. There might be some other smaller additions that players aren’t expecting, but those won’t be made public until closer to the release date, and some might not be discovered until the patch actually drops.

Players who want to learn more about what’s coming in the newest update are advised to keep up with the game’s Twitter account, where in the next few days, it will reveal more about notable improvements that are coming in the game.