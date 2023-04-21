Disney Dreamlight Valley is one of the most popular life simulation games on the market, thanks, in part, due to its massive catalog of items, quests, activities, and beloved Disney characters to interact with and explore.

Every item in Disney Dreamlight Valley has its uses for the right player, including the White Passion Lily. This stunning flower can be used to make the Passion Lily and Houseleek Pot item, which is a great piece of furniture to style up your home.

If you’re interested in acquiring some White Passion Lilies in Disney Dreamlight Valley, here’s everything you need to know.

Where to find White Passion Lily in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Before you can get your hands on a White Passion Lily you’re going to need to unlock the Forest of Valor for 3,000 Dreamlight and then the Frosted Heights zone for another 10,000 in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Then, you’ll want to search Frosted Heights for tall flowers, these are the Passion Lilies you’re looking for. They come in red, blue, black, green, and white.

To unlock the entirety of Frosted Heights and collect even more flowers, you’ll need to progress through Elsa’s friendship quests and unlock your pickaxe to be able to clear out the frozen chunks blocking your path.

It should be noted there is currently a bug in Disney Dreamlight Valley that can cause the Passion Lilies to look a different color than they actually are. This won’t have any impact once you’ve picked up the flower, but it can be quite an annoyance when you’re trying to gather a specific color, like White Passion Lilies.