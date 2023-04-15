Disney Dreamlight Valley contains an awe-inspiring number of items, Disney characters, activities, and locations to explore. The Gameloft life sim can be played for hours on end without even putting a dent in the content the title has to offer.

Among the seemingly limitless activities and Disney characters are some more difficult items to acquire. A prime example of this is the Lenses of Shadow, which can be a bit tricky to find if you don’t know where to look.

If you’re looking to get your hands on the Lenses of Shadow to complete your wardrobe or just to add another stylish look to your arsenal, here’s everything you need to know to get the glasses in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Lenses of Shadow in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To acquire Lenses of Shadow, you’re going to need to complete Scrooge McDuck’s friendship quest, The Treasure Hunt Part 2. To gain access to this task, you’ll need to complete all of Scrooge’s previous friendship quests and reach friendship level 10 with the Disney character.

You’ll also need to have unlocked the Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust, Frosted Heights, and the Forgotten Lands for 3,000; 5,000; 10,000; and 15,000 Dreamlight, respectively, to be able to accept and complete Scrooge’s quest.

Once all prerequisites have been completed, you will talk to Scrooge to begin The Treasure Hunt Part 2. Scrooge will send you to Merlin, who will then mention the Lenses of Shadow as a way to find hidden treasure in Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s map. Once done, head back to Scrooge, who will lend you the Lenses of Shadow to complete his friendship quest.

Related: How to get Soil in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you’ve used the Lenses of Shadow to search for hidden treasure and completed Scrooge McDuck’s friendship quest, you can keep the glasses in your inventory. Be mindful that they will no longer allow you to find hidden treasure on the map, but they can still be worn cosmetically.