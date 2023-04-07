Red Passion Lilies in Disney Dreamlight Valley, explained

Each new Disney Dreamlight Valley update introduces a massive amount of exciting content that expands the already massive game even further. The Disney game is still in early access and won’t be officially released until later this year, but yet another huge expansion recently brought The Lion King to the game with the Pride of the Valley update. While the patch introduced exciting new content for players to enjoy, there are a couple of bugs as well, including one that turns all of the Passion Lilies red.

In comparison to some of the other updates that have occurred, this one feels especially packed with content as it features The Lion King Realm, Simba and Nala, a Disney Parks Star Path complete with actual rides, the hover ability, new Dream Styles for Goofy and Donald Duck, colorful RGB Twitch drops, and a ton of smaller additions plus bug fixes.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Game updates are always exciting, but they do also tend to introduce confusing changes and frustrating bugs. It’s oftentimes difficult for players to know which of the two they are dealing with as is the case with the Red Passion Lily situation in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Why are all Passion Lilies red in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Since the Pride of the Valley update launched, players have been reporting that all of the Passion Lilies around Disney Dreamlight Valley have turned red. This includes the ones that spawn in the Frosted Heights biome and any others that players may have placed down elsewhere.

This is a new bug that seems to be affecting everyone. Bugs that surface in Disney Dreamlight Valley usually don’t affect everyone, but so far this glitch seems to be affecting every player on every platform.

As frustrating as this bug is, players can luckily still determine the actual color of any Passion Lily by picking it up. Even though they all appear red when being picked up, in your inventory they will instead be their true color.

There is currently no timeline as to when players can expect to see this bug get fixed. This glitch is up on Gameloft’s official Disney Dreamlight Valley Trello board but it is still only under the “aware of issue” category.

Because this bug is still in this category, Gameloft has not started working on a fix for it just yet. Once the company does, it will be moved to the “actively working on fix” category. And once it has officially been repaired it will then move to the “issue fixed” category.

Since this issue still has a few stages to go before it will be fixed and released to players, this bug might be a nuisance for a bit of time. For now, players should remember that they can still discover the true color of any Passion Lily by hovering over it in their inventory.