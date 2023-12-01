Best house Dream Styles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you’ve fully upgraded your house in Disney Dreanlight Valley, a whole new world becomes unlocked as you can then use house Dream Styles to completely overhaul how your home looks and place multiple around the valley.
Unlocking new house Dream Styles is quite costly and many new ones rotate into the shop constantly, so you may be struggling to decide which ones you want to add to your collection. Before you spend your precious Moonstones or purchase a game pack, here’s what you need to know about all of the house Dream Styles in Disney Dreamlight Valley and which ones are the best.
All house Dream Styles in Disney Dreamlight Valley
There are currently 17 house Dream Styles in Disney Dreamlight Valley plus one more we know is releasing on Dec. 5. New ones pop up in the premium shop randomly, so as more arrive they will be added here.
|Name
|Style
|Unlock criteria
|Size
|Yellow Gablefront House
|Unlocks automatically.
|11×13 tiles
|White Gablefront House
|Unlocks automatically.
|11×13 tiles
|Green Gablefront House
|Unlocks automatically.
|11×13 tiles
|Orange Gablefront House
|Unlocks automatically.
|11×13 tiles
|Purple Gablefront House
|Unlocks automatically.
|11×13 tiles
|Blue Gablefront House
|Unlocks automatically.
|11×13 tiles
|Palace
|Purchased from the Premium Shop for 3,750 Moonstones.
|20×20 tiles
|Nightmare Castle
|Purchased from the Premium Shop for 3,750 Moonstones.
|20×20 tiles
|Purple Cottage
|Purchased from the Premium Shop for 3,000 Moonstones or included with the Cozy Edition.
|13×12 tiles
|Mike and Sulley’s Apartment
|Purchased from the Premium Shop for 3,000 Moonstones.
|16×16 tiles
|Prince Eric’s Ship
|Purchased from the Premium Shop for 3,750 Moonstones.
|28×11 tiles
|Sweet House
|Purchased from the Premium Shop for 3,750 Moonstones.
|18×16 tiles
|Haunted “Before Christmas” Mansion
|Purchased from the Premium Shop for 3,750 Moonstones (includes Haunted Mansion too).
|24×24 tiles
|Haunted Mansion
|Purchased from the Premium Shop for 3,750 Moonstones (includes Haunted “Before Christmas” Mansion too).
|24×24 tiles
|Mushroom Manor
|Purchased from the Premium Shop for 3,000 Moonstones.
|20×20 tiles
|Frosty Fortress
|Purchased from the Premium Shop for 3,000 Moonstones.
|28×24 tiles
|Beach House
|Purchased from the Premium Shop for 3,000 Moonstones.
|18×16 tiles
|Flowery Summer Cottage
|Included in the Gold Edition or a Founder’s Pack.
|TBD
Best house Dream Styles in Disney Dreamlight Valley
With so many homes to choose from, it can be tough to know which ones are worth the Moonstones and which ones you might want to skip, so here’s a breakdown of the overall best house Dream Styles you can unlock in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
1) Flowery Summer Cottage
The overall best house Dream Style in Disney Dreamlgiht Valley is the Flowery Summer Cottage. This overgrown home is quite stunning, while also still being simple enough to maintain a versatility that allows it to blend in with most biomes.
2) Haunted Mansion Bundle
The Haunted Mansion bundle is the best house Dream Style deal since you’re getting two house skins for the price of one. You can either switch the mansion back and forth for the holiday season or place both down at once.
This is my personal favorite out of all the available Dream Styles because it is based on the Haunted Mansion and Haunted Mansion Holiday rides at Disneyland, which are two of my absolute favorites. Both versions look amazing and fit in any of the biomes extremely well.
3) Palace
The Palace is the first ever house Dream Style I added to my collection and it remains one of my favorites. My main home has been the massive Palace ever since, and you really can’t go wrong purchasing your own castle to live royally in the valley.
4) Purple Cottage
Before the Flowery Summer Cottage, the Purple Cottage likely would’ve claimed the top spot among the house Dream Styles since it is very versatile and popular among players. However, it has now fallen quite a bit after seeing how much better the Flowery Summer Cottage is, although it’s still a stronger choice than many other styles you can unlock since it fits well in any biome and suits any style.
5) Mushroom Manor
The Mushroom Manor is a truly unique and adorable design that fits right in with the magical world of Disney. This home is also pretty flexible and works well in the swampy Glade of Trust, the bright Peaceful Meadow, the dense Forest of Valor, or the simple Plaza.
Beyond the top five contenders, I also like the Nightmare Castle, and Mike and Sulley’s apartment, although both can be tough to design around while still costing quite a lot, which is why they aren’t among the overall best choices.
The rest of the options beyond these are less impressive, but there really isn’t a single bad house Dream Style since all of them work well in different biomes and suit different types of designs, so you can unlock whichever ones suit you best.