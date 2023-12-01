Best house Dream Styles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you’ve fully upgraded your house in Disney Dreanlight Valley, a whole new world becomes unlocked as you can then use house Dream Styles to completely overhaul how your home looks and place multiple around the valley.

Unlocking new house Dream Styles is quite costly and many new ones rotate into the shop constantly, so you may be struggling to decide which ones you want to add to your collection. Before you spend your precious Moonstones or purchase a game pack, here’s what you need to know about all of the house Dream Styles in Disney Dreamlight Valley and which ones are the best.

All house Dream Styles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are currently 17 house Dream Styles in Disney Dreamlight Valley plus one more we know is releasing on Dec. 5. New ones pop up in the premium shop randomly, so as more arrive they will be added here.

Name Style Unlock criteria Size Yellow Gablefront House Unlocks automatically. 11×13 tiles White Gablefront House Unlocks automatically. 11×13 tiles Green Gablefront House Unlocks automatically. 11×13 tiles Orange Gablefront House Unlocks automatically. 11×13 tiles Purple Gablefront House Unlocks automatically. 11×13 tiles Blue Gablefront House Unlocks automatically. 11×13 tiles Palace Purchased from the Premium Shop for 3,750 Moonstones. 20×20 tiles Nightmare Castle Purchased from the Premium Shop for 3,750 Moonstones. 20×20 tiles Purple Cottage Purchased from the Premium Shop for 3,000 Moonstones or included with the Cozy Edition. 13×12 tiles Mike and Sulley’s Apartment Purchased from the Premium Shop for 3,000 Moonstones. 16×16 tiles Prince Eric’s Ship Purchased from the Premium Shop for 3,750 Moonstones. 28×11 tiles Sweet House Purchased from the Premium Shop for 3,750 Moonstones. 18×16 tiles Haunted “Before Christmas” Mansion Purchased from the Premium Shop for 3,750 Moonstones (includes Haunted Mansion too). 24×24 tiles Haunted Mansion Purchased from the Premium Shop for 3,750 Moonstones (includes Haunted “Before Christmas” Mansion too). 24×24 tiles Mushroom Manor Purchased from the Premium Shop for 3,000 Moonstones. 20×20 tiles Frosty Fortress Purchased from the Premium Shop for 3,000 Moonstones. 28×24 tiles Beach House Purchased from the Premium Shop for 3,000 Moonstones. 18×16 tiles Flowery Summer Cottage Included in the Gold Edition or a Founder’s Pack. TBD

Best house Dream Styles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With so many homes to choose from, it can be tough to know which ones are worth the Moonstones and which ones you might want to skip, so here’s a breakdown of the overall best house Dream Styles you can unlock in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

1) Flowery Summer Cottage

The overall best house Dream Style in Disney Dreamlgiht Valley is the Flowery Summer Cottage. This overgrown home is quite stunning, while also still being simple enough to maintain a versatility that allows it to blend in with most biomes.

2) Haunted Mansion Bundle

The Haunted Mansion bundle is the best house Dream Style deal since you’re getting two house skins for the price of one. You can either switch the mansion back and forth for the holiday season or place both down at once.

This is my personal favorite out of all the available Dream Styles because it is based on the Haunted Mansion and Haunted Mansion Holiday rides at Disneyland, which are two of my absolute favorites. Both versions look amazing and fit in any of the biomes extremely well.

3) Palace

The Palace is the first ever house Dream Style I added to my collection and it remains one of my favorites. My main home has been the massive Palace ever since, and you really can’t go wrong purchasing your own castle to live royally in the valley.

4) Purple Cottage

Before the Flowery Summer Cottage, the Purple Cottage likely would’ve claimed the top spot among the house Dream Styles since it is very versatile and popular among players. However, it has now fallen quite a bit after seeing how much better the Flowery Summer Cottage is, although it’s still a stronger choice than many other styles you can unlock since it fits well in any biome and suits any style.

5) Mushroom Manor

The Mushroom Manor is a truly unique and adorable design that fits right in with the magical world of Disney. This home is also pretty flexible and works well in the swampy Glade of Trust, the bright Peaceful Meadow, the dense Forest of Valor, or the simple Plaza.

I do love my Nightmare Castle in the Forgotten Lands biome. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Beyond the top five contenders, I also like the Nightmare Castle, and Mike and Sulley’s apartment, although both can be tough to design around while still costing quite a lot, which is why they aren’t among the overall best choices.

The rest of the options beyond these are less impressive, but there really isn’t a single bad house Dream Style since all of them work well in different biomes and suit different types of designs, so you can unlock whichever ones suit you best.