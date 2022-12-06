How to unlock Woody in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The second major update for Disney Dreamlight Valley has arrived and brought with it the beloved Toy Story duo of Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

Now that both characters have officially arrived, players will want to get to work unlocking both Buzz Lightyear and Woody.

Players hoping to recruit the sheriff to their valley will need to complete a few prerequisites before they actually attain the quest that will allow them to invite Woody to their valley. The quest that will lead to Woody joining the valley is called “You’re My Favorite Deputy” and is only unlocked once players have first recruited Buzz Lightyear.

How to complete the “You’re My Favorite Deputy” quest

Two goals must be accomplished before Woody will become a recruitable character in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Players must unlock the Toy Story Realm. The door to the Realm can be found on the second floor of the Dream Castle on the right of the Frozen Realm door and features an alien motif representative of the small green aliens from the Toy Story films. This door costs a whopping 7,000 Dreamlight to unlock, so if you don’t have this much saved, you’ll want to get to work earning Dreamlight so that you may unlock the Toy Story Realm.

Players must complete the “A Secret Mission in Uncharted Space” quest to recruit Buzz Lightyear. Woody’s quest won’t be available until players have first completed Buzz Lightyear’s in a manner quite similar to how the Frozen and Moana Realms also worked with two characters within the same realm.

Once both prerequisites have been met, players will immediately receive Woody’s quest and should then head back into the Toy Story Realm and approach Woody. He will be focused on rebuilding the farm that he previously mentioned once players saved him during Buzz Lightyear’s “A Secret Mission in Uncharted Space” quest.

The first task Woody will ask for help with is building a corral for the farm. He’ll send players on a scavenger hunt across Bonnie’s room to gather Pipe Cleaners and Ice Pop Sticks, both of which are stuck in candy and paper piles.

All Pipe Cleaners locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All five required Pipe Cleaners will be found in candy piles around Bonnie’s room. These piles will require players to use their pickaxes to break.

The first Pipe Cleaner is located in the candy pile right by the entrance to the Toy Story Realm.

The second one is inside the closet located on the left side of Bonnie’s bed. Players will have visited this area many times when unlocking Buzz Lightyear and should thus be familiar with how to get there.

The third one is by the end of Bonnie’s bed. It is situated to the right of the yellow rainbow pillow and in front of the flower table.

The fourth one is pretty well hidden behind the curve of the race track. Players can find this one by venturing to the blue book with clouds and musical notes on it situated in the corner.

The fifth Pipe Cleaner is in the corner on the right side of Bonnie’s bed by the Easter egg book. This is another spot players visited frequently during the many scavenger hunts that took place during Buzz Lightyear’s quest.

All Ice Pop Sticks locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The eight required Ice Pop Sticks can be found in paper piles scattered across Bonnie’s room. Players will need to switch from their pickaxe to their trusty shovel to attain them.

The first Ice Pop Stick is in the paper pile right by the last Pipe Cleaner that players obtained.

The second one is back in the hidden corner by the blue book with clouds and musical notes on it.

The third one is by the front of the flower table near the teddy bear lying underneath it.

The fourth Ice Pop Stick is by a drawer with a bright orange flower pained onto it. This drawer is close to the Toy Story Realm entrance.

The fifth one is near the spawn point into the Toy Story Realm between the green and blue cacti.

The sixth one is near the green box holding up the ramp that players have used many times to get on top of Bonnie’s bed.

The seventh Ice Pop Stick takes players back into Bonnie’s closet once again. It is found in the middle area of the closet.

The eighth one is on the left side of the bed near the nightstand.

With all of the supplies collected, players can then return to Woody to receive the next part of the quest. The next items that players will need to gather are Yellow Daises and something to hold everything together, which players will need to talk with Buzz Lightyear about.

Yellow Daisies can be found anywhere in the Peaceful Meadow biome. Talking to Buzz Lightyear will result in the space ranger granting players an “Adhesive Bonding Agent,” which is regular superglue—although Buzz Lightyear insists otherwise.

All Origami Animals locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Upon returning to Woody in the Toy Story Realm with the materials, he will then task players with another scavenger hunt around Bonnie’s room. This one will ask them to find the missing Origami Animals for Bonnie’s farm.

The first Origami Animal is a penguin situated back in the hidden corner where players have found many items at.

The second one is an elephant located in front of the toy cooking area.

The third Origami Animal is another elephant located near the entrance of the Toy Story Realm by the red backpack.

The fourth one is extremely well hidden and easy to miss because it is tucked away in the corner part of the folded closet door. It is a small green turtle.

The fifth Origami Animal is fairly flat and can thus be easy to miss. The purple butterfly is situated right by the Easter egg book near the farm that players are helping to construct for Bonnie.

Players will need to talk to Woody again with all of the Origami Animals from Bonnie’s farm gathered. The sheriff toy will thank players for their help and players will then invite him to come live in Dreamlight Valley.

Woody will agree to come to the village, but players will first need to set up a place for him to live. Players will then need to construct Woody’s Carousel, which costs 10,000 Star Coins to build. The building will be rather rundown and fixable later on but liveable for Woody as soon as it is placed so he will immediately move in.