How to make Pumpkin Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There’s never a lack of exciting activities in Disney Dreamlight Valley, especially regarding cooking. With over a hundred unique recipes to choose from, whether gathering the necessary ingredients or throwing them all together to create a delicious dish, cooking is one of the most fleshed-out features in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

One such delicious dish is the three-star meal Pumpkin Puffs, a sweet pastry just in time for Halloween. If you’re interested in making some Pumpkin Puffs for yourself in Disney Dreamlight Valley, here’s everything you need to know.

How to make Pumpkin Puffs

To make Pumpkin Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to get your hands on three ingredients within the game:

One Pumpkin

One Egg

One Cheese

Cheese and Egg can be easily purchased from Chez Remy at 180 and 220 Star Coins, respectively. Chez Remy will be set up in your Valley after you’ve gone to the Ratatouille Realm through the Dream Castle and completed Remy’s quest line. You’ll unlock Cheese, Eggs, and other ingredients after finishing Remy’s quest, “A Restaurant Makeover,” which can be done after Chez Remy has been set up.

Pumpkin, the third and arguably most important ingredient required to make Pumpkin Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley, is the most difficult to acquire. You can only get your hands on Pumpkin after unlocking the Forgotten Lands, which will require 15,000 Deamlight. Once done, you’ll need to repair Goofy’s Stall for 5,000 Star Coins, and only then can you purchase Pumpkin.

Now that you’ve got your hands on all of the required ingredients for Pumpkin Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley, just head to the nearest stove, and toss in one Pumpkin, one Egg, one Cheese, and one Coal to create the delicious treat for yourself.