Where are Coffee Beans in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The December update of Disney Dreamlight Valley surprised players with an abundance of extra content on top of the new Toy Story Realm and characters.

Many of the additions made in this update were very small ones like finally adding socks, a day/night toggle that allows players to view the valley from whichever time they prefer, and some new resources like Coffee Beans.

This new ingredient is located under the fruit category.

They are not available around the valley nor in Remy’s pantry of goods, which means that like most other ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so too do Coffee Beans ask players to put in some work to officially unlock them.

How to unlock Coffee Beans in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Currently, Coffee Beans cannot be obtained in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How they will become unlockable is currently unclear, but it is likely they will be obtainable after completing a quest tied to Stitch, who is expected to arrive in the valley in a few days.

This will likely function in a similar matter to how players obtained coconuts from Maui. Coffee Beans might be able to be found growing on bushes around the valley once they have been unlocked or they could instead become a purchasable asset at Remy’s pantry based on their design.

The artwork for Coffee Beans places them in a brown bag similar to the one for Peanuts, which may imply that they too will be a purchasable good from Remy’s pantry after completing a future quest. No description for the Coffee Beans or further information currently exists as all the game tells players is to unlock the item to gain more information about it.

Coffee Beans being tied to Stitch makes sense as a reference to the iconic scene from Lilo & Stitch where Lilo brings Stitch home for the first time. The tiny blue alien is given a bottle of coffee Lilo prepared for him and proceeds to drink a lot of it.

Stitch then goes wild around the room before eventually constructing a fake town out of books and various objects.

He then rampages across town and Lilo says “No more caffeine for you!”

Although Coffee Beans are unobtainable, they are sure to be released in the future. This guide will be updated with info on how to get them when they are released.