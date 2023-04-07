How to find and catch Cod in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are seemingly endless activities to do when playing Gameloft’s hit life sim, Disney Dreamlight Valley. Whether you want to mine some ore, create a farm and harvest crops, interact with your favorite Disney characters, cook up some tasty recipes, or spend a day on the lake catching some fish, Disney Dreamlight Valley has something for everyone.

The title manages to blend all of the activities together, requiring you to delve into certain parts of the game that you might not have typically wanted to explore to progress further in the activities you’re currently working on. A great example of this is catching some fish to be used for cooking.

So if you’re looking to catch some Cod in Disney Dreamlight Valley, here’s everything you need to know to complete this relatively simple task.

How to catch Cod in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cod is a fish that spawns in Dazzle Beach, Glade of Trust, and Forgotten Lands which can be unlocked for 1,000; 5,000; and 15,000 Dreamlight, respectively. You’ll unlock Dazzle Beach early on in your adventure, so it will be the easiest to access for novices, but any of the three locations will work.

Once you’ve arrived at a water source in any of the three zones you can finally begin fishing. To catch Cod, try to cast your line into white fishing circles. Multiple different fish can be captured through white fishing circles, and Cod is among them. The fish is low-rarity, so it shouldn’t take too long to get your hands on one.

Once you’ve captured yourself a Cod, you can use it to make a wide variety of dishes or sell it for a small amount of Star Coins.