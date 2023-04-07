How to take photos and interact with animal companions in Disney Dreamlight Valley

One of the many new features added in the Pride of the Valley update in Disney Dreamlight Valley is the ability to take a photo with your animal companions. Most of the animal friends in the valley now have their very own selfie pose, which you can capture by taking a photo.

Taking a picture with your animal companions is one of the many tasks that you will be asked to complete after downloading the Pride of the Valley update in Disney Dreamlight Valley. So, how can you capture your companion’s picture-worthy pose? Keep reading below to find out.

Interacting with animal companions in Disney Dreamlight Valley

First and foremost, you will need to know how to interact with your animal companions in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you’re just seeing an animal for the first time, you can approach it and a few options will appear. You will be able to feed the animal by clicking the appropriate button on it, but sometimes the critter will make you complete a small task to fully approach it. Simply follow the prompts on the screen to eventually get to feed the animal. Feeding animals two or three days in a row will unlock that animal as a companion, which you can set to follow you around.

To do this, all you need to do is go to your Wardrobe and then press the Companion tab. Here, you can see all of the companions you have previously unlocked. Pick whichever companion you want, and then simply click on their icon. Once you have done that, that animal will now follow you around wherever you go.

Taking photos with animal companions in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With an animal companion now following you around, you can whip out your camera to take a picture with it. You can take out the camera by going to your tool menu and selecting it. Once it’s selected, you can then choose what you want to take a picture of. In the top-right corner of the screen, press on the middle human icon. A new menu will appear in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Click the paw icon and you will now be posing with your companion.

Press the capture button to snap the picture, which can be found in the bottom left corner of the screen. You have now taken a picture with your animal companion and can now do so for all of the critters you come across in Disney Dreamlight Valley.