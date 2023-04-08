How to make Lioness Feast in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Pride of the Valley update in Disney Dreamlight Valley brought Simba and Nala to the game, along with brand new quests, recipes, decorations, and more. The popular Lion King characters can now be unlocked in the game, and you will have several friendship quests to complete. These friendship quests include The Great Gathering, Fishy Business, The Heart of a Lioness, Seeds of Memories, The Dreamlight Grove, and more.

While completing Nala’s friendship quests, you will discover new items like the Here and There Fish. Here, There, and Back Again is Nala’s final friendship quest, and you will unlock it after reaching friendship level 10 with the character. In this quest, you must gather materials to repair the Lioness Statues and place them near the rifts at specific biomes. You must also find the correct gemstones to craft the new Statues.

At the end of this quest, you’ll have to catch a Here and There Fish and bring it to Remy to prepare a new recipe. This new meal is the Lioness Feast, and you must know the ingredients required to prepare this recipe for Nala.

Here’s how to make the Lioness Feast in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley Lioness Feast recipe

During Nala’s Here, There, and Back Again friendship quest, you will need to interact with Ursula to learn more about the Lioness Statues. After fixing these statues, Nala instructs you to place them at the corresponding rifts. There are three rifts in total, located at Dazzle Beach, Frosted Heights, and the Glade of Trust biome. You must place the Aquamarine Statue at Dazzle Beach, the Citrine Statue at the Glade of Trust, and the Amethyst Statue at Frosted Heights.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Once that’s done, Nala asks you to catch a Here and There Fish. The Here and There Fish is the trickiest ingredient to obtain for the Lioness Feast recipe, as you can only catch it during the morning or evening. It can be caught from any body of water, but you must fish at the correct time to get this ingredient. After catching the Here and There Fish, bring it to Remy for more information about the Lioness Feast recipe.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Here are all the ingredients you’ll need to prepare the Lioness Feast meal in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Here and There Fish Obtained from any water body in the morning and evening.

Tomato Buy Tomato from Goofy’s Stall at Dazzle Beach for 33 Star Coins. You can also purchase Tomato seeds from the same Stall for eight Star Coins.

Mushroom Can be harvested at the Glade of Trust biome.

Oregano Can be harvested from the Plaza.



Once you have all four ingredients, head to a Cooking Station. Add all of the ingredients and use one piece of Coal Ore to prepare the Lioness Feast meal. The Lioness Feast is a four-star entree recipe that can be sold for 109 Star Coins. You can also consume this meal to replenish over 2368 Energy. To complete Nala’s final quest, simply give the Lioness Feast to her, and in return, she will reward you with Nala’s Waterfall decoration item.