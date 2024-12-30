All Wishing Nebula challenges in Infinity Nikki and how to beat them

With Infinity Nikki‘s newest update, players can enter the Wishing Nebula to find timed races and rewards to win. Find out below how to access and beat each Wishing Nebula challenge in Infinity Nikki.

How to beat all Wishing Nebula challenges in Infinity Nikki

The Wishing Nebula is full of fun timed challenges to complete for rewards in Infinity Nikki. You can access the Wishing Nebula through the Events tab in your menu wheel. Finish each one for the chance to claim rewards such as Diamonds, Bling, and Threads of Purity.

Jumping On Clouds

Complete the first challenge for rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rewards: 40 Diamonds, 55 Shining Particles, 30k Bling.

Enter the first challenge doorway to begin. Start running as soon as the countdown ends. Long jump (don’t float) across the first three short, static platforms. Run straight across the large static platform. Try not to pause at all or use your float ability as it will slow you down. Long jump across the moving platforms. Continue across the large static platform to find four small platforms moving around in a circle and one moving vertically. Jump onto a moving platform on the right and quickly make your way left to the vertical platform. You will have to use your Float ability here. Hop off as quick as possible, and run across the large platform. Long jump across the final two moving platforms to the golden finish line.

Stellar Race

Time your jumps right to get through this challenge quickly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rewards: 40 Diamonds, 30k Bling, 300 Threads of Purity.

Access this challenge either via the Events tab on your menu wheel or by heading from Jumping On Clouds to the next challenge doorway. Jump onto the left or right static platform and then onto the blue platform. This platform will turn yellow and move when you jump aboard. You must jump off just before it reaches the top. Jump onto any moving platform (left or right) and then the middle static platform before jumping onto the next moving platform. Hop quickly onto the elevator platform and jump quickly off when it reaches the top. Run along to the spinning platforms. Jump onto each one just as it flips towards you and time each jump to reach the top quickly. Cross the finish line to claim your victory.

Nebula Leap

Use your floating dress to move easily from each platform. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rewards: 40 Diamonds, 200 Shiny Bubbles, 30k Bling.

This challenge can be accessed to the left of Stellar Race or via the Events tab in your menu wheel. Head through the doorway to begin the race. You will have to use your Float ability during many of these jumps. The platforms in this challenge are rotating horizontally so you need to time your jumps well or lose your footing. Hop across the first solo rotating platform to the next section. Long jump from one rotating platform to the next and onto the large static platform. Jump and float to the next section, which looks like a rotating pathway. If you time it right, you can almost walk across. Next, there are two sections of rotating steps. These can be tricky, but as long as you jump as the step rotates towards you, you should make it.

To leave the challenge area, head back over the moving platforms to the large paper crane at the back. More challenge stages unlock over the next week, and we will keep you updated as they arrive. Once you have cleared every Normal stage, you can attempt the Hard mode challenges for even more rewards.

