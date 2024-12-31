Gamers share their favorite ‘overlooked’ releases of 2024

While we’ve all been busy gushing over big releases like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Metaphor: ReFantazio, some hidden gems have quietly captured the hearts of players in 2024. Thanks to Redditor Galaxy40k, a thread in r/Games is spotlighting the overlooked stars of this year’s gaming lineup—and the passion is palpable.

Galaxy40k kicked things off with their recommendation for Shadow of the Ninja Reborn, calling it “one of the best 2D action platformers ever made.” Their take? It belongs up there with genre heavyweights like Rondo of Blood and Alien Soldier. It may not have the screenshot-worthy pizzazz of a game like Blasphemous, but its detailed mechanics and expressive pixel art make it an unmissable experience for hardcore fans. Sadly for fans, this game hasn’t hit the mainstream radar yet—but that’s what these threads are for!

Games from 2024 that caught attention

Hello, Police? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The big winner of the discussion, though, was Nine Sols, a game described as “2D Sekiro meets Hollow Knight meets Katana Zero.” According to Reddit user audioshaman, its combat, story, and stunning presentation are top tier. Meanwhile, user JamSa added that its hand-drawn visuals are “insane,” claiming it might just be “the best-looking hand-drawn game ever made.” They even compared the final boss to Sekiro’s finale but translated perfectly into 2D. If you’re into parrying mechanics, jaw-dropping art, and pulse-pounding fights, it’s one to check out.

But Nine Sols isn’t the only indie darling to get some love. User Stoibs shouted out two games that flew under the radar:

Romancing Saga 2: Revenge of the Seven : This JRPG had the misfortune of launching in a year crammed with major titles. Stoibs reckons Square Enix didn’t even try to advertise it properly, leaving it as “one of the most overlooked” releases in a genre that’s been thriving in 2024.

: This JRPG had the misfortune of launching in a year crammed with major titles. Stoibs reckons Square Enix didn’t even try to advertise it properly, leaving it as “one of the most overlooked” releases in a genre that’s been thriving in 2024. Tactical Breach Wizards: A turn-based tactics game with hilarious writing and clever combat mechanics. It’s not just Stoibs who’s impressed; even our very own managing editor Rachel Samples said it might be the funniest turn-based tactics game she’s ever played.

User CaspianRoach chimed in to say they’re loving Tactical Breach Wizards too, highlighting its “wacky combat abilities” and devilishly clever puzzles. They did have one gripe: some challenges weren’t tough enough to hit that “skin of your teeth” sweet spot. But hey, when the biggest problem is “not enough difficulty,” you’re probably onto something good.

I love digging these screens out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

And let’s not forget my personal favorite from the thread: Cryptmaster. Imagine a typing dungeon crawler with an eye-popping black-and-white art style, spellcasting that requires actual words, and a wicked sense of humor. What more could a writer want? I recently mentioned this game in my list of the best, worst, and weirdest RPGs from 2024, and I stand by its inclusion.

Reddit being Reddit, there were plenty of other shoutouts, but listing them all would probably take longer than playing through Baldur’s Gate 3. Still, threads like this are a reminder of the incredible diversity in gaming. While AAA titles often dominate the spotlight, indie games like Nine Sols, Tactical Breach Wizards, and Shadow of the Ninja Reborn prove there’s so much more out there waiting to be discovered.

So, if you’re looking for something fresh to play, dive into this r/Games thread (and maybe check your wish list for games you forgot about). You might just find your new favorite!

