The best, worst, and weirdest RPGs of 2024

There’s nothing quite like a great RPG—the best ones wrap you up in their worlds and make you feel like every decision you make matters. However, not all RPGs are created equal. While some shine brightly, others stumble over clunky mechanics or uninspired storytelling.

Recommended Videos

And then there are the weird ones—the games that take you on journeys you didn’t know you needed. Let’s explore the best, worst, and downright weirdest RPGs of 2024.

The best RPGs of 2024

A great RPG hooks you with a compelling narrative, immerses you in its world, and keeps you coming back for more with engaging gameplay. These are experiences that remind us why we love role-playing games. They don’t just tell stories—they create worlds we never want to leave.

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Take a moment to rest among the chaos. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Atlus’ Metaphor: ReFantazio is one of those games that sticks with you long after you’ve put down the controller. It takes the intricate storytelling and stylized visuals you’d expect from the team behind Persona and puts them in a high-fantasy setting that feels both fresh and familiar.

The Archetype system gives you the chance to customize your playstyle with a mix of real-time and turn-based combat, while the story deals with themes of social inequality, political intrigue, and personal growth, all wrapped in a world teetering on the edge of ruin. You’re not just a hero in this tale—you’re a piece of a much larger, messier puzzle.

And speaking of controllers, I was able to switch between my USB controller and my keyboard fairly seamlessly, which is great for accessibility.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Choose your companions carefully. Image by BioWare

Every Dragon Age release feels like an event, and The Veilguard is no exception. Picking up after the world-shattering events of Inquisition, it throws you into a fractured Thedas where alliances are fragile, and every choice carries real weight. BioWare has stepped up the stakes here—your choices don’t just shape your story—they ripple across the entire world. From picking your lineage to choosing which factions to align with, The Veilguard constantly pushes you to consider the bigger picture.

What sets this game apart is how alive it feels. It’s a masterclass in storytelling, with a world so richly detailed that you’ll lose yourself in it for hours on end. Despite the bad press from players upon release, The Veilguard has more than proved itself by becoming one of the top 10 PS5 games in November, 2024.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Do you dare to explore? Screenshot via BANDAI NAMCO

FromSoftware has once again proven why they’re masters of their craft with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. This expansion builds on the hauntingly beautiful world of Elden Ring, introducing new areas that are as vast as they are dangerous. Combat remains as challenging and rewarding as ever, with new weapons, spells, and enemies keeping even veteran players on their toes. And that darker tone? It’s a perfect fit for this expansion’s themes of decay and rebirth.

The worst RPGs of 2024

Not every RPG hits the mark. Some fall flat with lackluster stories, clunky mechanics, or design choices that actively hinder our enjoyment. These titles (unfortunately) missed the boat.

THRONE AND LIBERTY

Fight the tree. Image by NCSOFT

MMORPGs are supposed to be about freedom and adventure, but Throne and Liberty feels more like a chore than a game. The world is undeniably gorgeous, with sweeping landscapes and detailed cities, but the gameplay doesn’t live up to the visuals. Progress is gated behind tedious systems that force you to grind endlessly for Abyss currency and other items or even spend real money to move forward. The experience is even worse for solo players as you’re practically locked out of key content unless you join a guild.

Skull and Bones

Looking out towards a game that could have been good. Image by Ubisoft

Skull and Bones is proof that a good concept isn’t enough to save a game. The ship combat is genuinely enjoyable, with massive naval battles and a satisfying sense of scale. But once you step off the deck, the cracks start to show. Missions are repetitive, the world feels lifeless, and there’s a grinding loop that saps the fun out of being a pirate.

It’s a shame because the potential for an epic pirate RPG is right there, but just out of reach. With more variety in missions and a stronger focus on storytelling, this could have been the pirate adventure we’ve all been waiting for. Instead, it feels like Ubisoft ran aground before reaching their destination.

Alone in the Dark

Driving towards better RPGs, hopefully. Image by THQ Nordic

Alone in the Dark set the standard for survival horror back in the ’90s, so expectations were sky-high for this 2024 remake. Unfortunately, it stumbles at almost every turn. While the original game thrived on atmospheric tension, clever puzzles, and groundbreaking visuals for its time; this remake feels like a hollow attempt to cash in on nostalgia. The eerie, slow-building dread of the original has been replaced with a disjointed narrative that struggled to recreate the magic. It’s a disappointing entry in a franchise that deserved better.

The Weirdest RPGs of 2024

Weird RPGs don’t follow the rules. They’re bold, bizarre, and sometimes baffling—but always intriguing. These games stand out for their unique takes on the genre.

CYRPTMASTER

Words have never had more power. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dungeon crawlers aren’t usually known for being quirky, but CRYPTMASTER changes that in the best way. This game is all about creativity, with typing mechanics that turn your words into weapons. Need to unlock a door? Type the magic word. Facing an enemy? Think fast and type faster. It’s a bizarre yet brilliant twist on traditional combat.

The humor is a huge highlight in this dark-looking game. From talking skulls to sarcastic rats, CRYPTMASTER doesn’t take itself too seriously, and that’s part of its charm. It’s weird, wonderful, and unlike anything else you’ll play in the RPG genre.

Shadows of Doubt

The strange art style of Shadows of Doubt. Image by ColePowered Games

Shadows of Doubt feels like stepping into a noir detective film—if that film were a fully-simulated city where every NPC has a life of their own. You can sneak into apartments, search for clues, and piece together leads in ways that feel genuinely organic. It’s the kind of game where you’ll find yourself obsessing over small details, only to stumble onto a breakthrough when you least expect it.

Every case is a puzzle, but the way you solve it is entirely up to you. Want to play by the rules? Go for it. Prefer to bend them a little? The game’s flexible enough to let you. It’s a sandbox for sleuths, and it’s absolutely brilliant.

Dragon’s Dogma 2

I’d high-five them. Image by CAPCOM

The world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 feels alive in a way that’s hard to describe. From bustling towns to eerie caves—every location has its own personality. It’s a game that invites exploration, experimentation, and a sprinkle of chaos. The Pawn system, where AI companions learn from your playstyle, is back and better than ever. It’s both helpful and a little creepy watching your Pawns mimic your strategies so well. Combat is fast, fluid, and disorganized at times, especially when you’re trying to high-five a Pawn that wants to give you a fist bump at the end of a battle.

Whether you’re looking for the best, the worst, or the weirdest, 2024’s offerings have something for everyone.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy