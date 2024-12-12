Despite the hate, this RPG was one of the most downloaded games last month

Dragon Age: The Veilguard might just be the most controversial entry in the Dragon Age franchise. Even before its release, with some fans labeling it “too woke,” while others decried shifts in storytelling. Yet, despite the negativity, The Veilguard defied expectations by becoming one of the most downloaded games of November.

Recommended Videos

The backlash against The Veilguard seems rooted in a few factors. BioWare’s reputation has been shaky after missteps like Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem, with many fans hesitant to trust the studio again. EA’s involvement didn’t help, given its history of prioritizing profit over quality. On top of this, the game has been caught in the broader culture war that often surrounds modern media. Representation and inclusivity in games sparks polarizing debates, with some championing diversity while others claim it disrupts beloved franchises.

Decisions are hard. Image by BioWare

Steam and Reddit threads are packed with commentary. One user highlighted the character creation system, calling it “pretty versatile,” but lamented that showcasing “weird” characters might have hurt its reception. Others took a harsher tone, claiming the game catered to a “modern audience” by replacing traditional features with inclusivity-focused changes. However, there’s an underlying question: Why should diversity and inclusivity be so contentious? Why are players offended by the inclusion of top surgery scars or diverse gender expressions?

One redditor offered a more neutral perspective: “The controversy has many factors, but it basically comes down to people wanting different things from a Dragon Age title. The franchise was never consistent, and you can’t satisfy everyone.” This sentiment echoes the reality of The Veilguard’s reception. The game appealed to some, but others felt alienated by its design. It’s not the first time the game has been defended—David Gaider, creator of Dragon Age, has taken to Twitter in the past to do so.

Critics quickly declared the game a failure post-release, citing low player counts after release and talking about how it’d fallen out of the Steam top 100 in November. Yet, the numbers tell us that this game is still very much alive. According to PlayStation, The Veilguard ranked as the seventh most downloaded game in the U.S. and 12th in the E.U. during November—an impressive feat for a game released on the final day of October.

The controversy might rage on, but The Veilguard has proven that its story isn’t over yet.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy