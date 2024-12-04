BioWare pays homage to Dragon Age’s most iconic character with free outfit in The Veilguard

In celebration of Dragon Age Day, BioWare has a gift for The Veilguard players everywhere—and it’s a blast from the past for players who’ve grown up with the series, taking it all the way back to Dragon Age 2.

Released with a small update in the game today, players can get a free armor appearance that styles their Rook as Hawke, the player character from Dragon Age 2 and helpful NPC ally in Inquisition. More so than perhaps any other protagonist in the franchise, Hawke has an iconic look that just feels extremely Dragon Age: Leather and iron armor with a on offset spiky pauldron, a chest piece jutting out under their chin, some sort of cloak or cape pinned to their shoulders, and a splash of red blood across the bridge of their nose. Of course, every Hawke was different thanks to the ability to adjust appearance sliders, but the default look (and specifically the default mage) will immediately bring back a flood of memories to any longtime Dragon Age fan. Kind of like a swarm of Darkspawn.

The outfit appearance closely mimics Mage Hawke, but it can be equipped to any class of character in The Veilguard.

How to get the Hawke outfit in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

In order to grab it for themselves, players have to complete The Singing Blade mission, which is very early on in The Veilguard‘s story. Once you’ve finished this quest, return to The Lighthouse and go to the middle section.

You should find a chest has appeared directly next to The Caretaker’s stand for upgrading and enchanting your gear. Open this chest to receive the Hawke outfit, which is called Kirkwall’s Finest. You can equip it as your active armor appearance via the Wardrobe in your room.

The chest shouldn’t be difficult to spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The blood across the bridge of the nose didn’t automatically appear on my character, and I’m not sure if it’s because I already have face tattoos or I have my helmet hidden in my appearance settings. But if this is happening to you as well, it’s pretty easy to do it yourself with the Mirror of Transformation in the infirmary, a.k.a. Varric’s room, at The Lighthouse.

Go to the Scars, Tattoos, and Paint section, and select Paint. Under the Face Paint styles, select style number 20. From there, all you need to do is turn the color intensity for colors one and two to zero percent, leaving Color Three Intensity at 100 percent, and select a dark red color. Presto, your Rook is officially Hawke.

Minus the face tattoos, of course. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s a cool nod to one of the most beloved games in the franchise, and the design looks great with the updated graphics. Of course, if you want to take the plunge and discover Dragon Age 2‘s Hawke for yourself as well as several other characters and companions that appear in The Veilguard, it’s currently selling for $29.99 on Steam, along with all of the other Dragon Age titles.

