The companions you get to know in Dragon Age: The Veilguard are an integral part of the main storyline and all adventuring you embark upon. Getting to know these characters is crucial, which means you need to know all the companions available to recruit.

Knowing which characters can join your party is crucial for finding the right team build, but it’s also important if you want to get to know them as friends or romantic partners. Every character has a rich storyline and incredibly useful skills, so here are all companions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard and what you need to know about them.

Every companion in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Here is everything we currently know about all seven main companions who can be part of your party in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. As more becomes known about the main companions or if any minor companions are unveiled, all additional information will be added here.

Companion Appearance Race Class Description (Lace) Harding Dwarf Rogue The Scout Neve Human Mage The Detective Lucanis Human Rogue The Mage Killer Bellara Elf Rogue The Veil Jumper Emmrich Human Mage The Necromancer Davrin Elf Warrior The Warden Taash Qunari Warrior The Dragon Hunter

Outside of these characters, there are many other faces that appear throughout the story regularly, including iconic characters from past games like Varric and Solas. Only the official companions can actually join your party while other characters appear as NPCs throughout the story who may aid you on adventures or be an enemy you have to go up against.

While all characters have their own lore you can learn by getting to know them, only the seven companions have deep meaningful storylines that evolve and change over time as you befriend them. These characters have a lot more depth than other characters you meet, although you can also go back to previous Dragon Age games to learn more about individuals who aren’t companions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard but were in past games.

