What faction should you pick in Dragon Age The Veilguard?

When you begin your journey as Rook in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the background for this character can go down several alternative paths. The faction you choose for your Rook can change up several aspects of your playthrough, and they each matter.

Although your faction option does not have a huge, game-changing choice throughout the campaign, it does come up often. Rook’s background matters, and it provides unique opportunities and narratives for you to share throughout your game. You don’t have to act on them, though. They can purely be there to serve as a unique background, but it might be difficult for you to narrow down the options. Here’s what you need to know about what faction you should pick in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

The best faction in Dragon Age The Veilguard

Pick the type of armor you want with the faction you choose for your Rook’s background. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is no superior faction between the six choices in The Veilguard. They each offer a distinct flavor to your campaign, with unique dialogue options, endgame armor, and passives that can help, but don’t make or break your game. Thankfully, you can browse through the various endgame armor appearances for each faction for the three classes you may want to play. These appearances might be the real choices for some Dragon Age players, while others might purely look at the passives, and the potential dialogue trees for each option.

Here’s a full breakdown of every faction and its critical differences in The Veilguard. We won’t know every unique dialogue option you can pick for your character but expect a good variety from each one. (Editor’s note: Click on the images in the table to view the endgame armor for each class and faction.)

Faction Passives Mage Endgame Armor Rogue Endgame Armor Warrior Endgame Armor Description Antivan Crows Deal increased damage against Antaam.

You can hold an extra potion. A group of elite assassins who operate out of Antiva, but have seen in various parts of the world. Grey Wardens Deal increase damage against Darkspawn

Your base defense and health are slightly increased. The Grey Wardens are the stalwart defenders of the world, focused entirely on holding back Darkspawn and the blight. Lords of Fortune Deal increase damage against Mercenaries.

Perform Takedowns on enemies with slightly less effort. A group of treasure hunters from Rivain, who are famous for the money they acquire, and their narrow escapes from danger. The Mourn Watch Deal increased damage against Undead and Demons

You can apply an additional Affliction stack on targets Experts in necromancy, straining to operate between life and death, the Mourn Watch operate out of Nevarra. Shadow Dragons Deal increased damage against the Venatori

Your class-specific resource regenerates slightly faster An underground group that operate in Tevinter, who are focused on defeating the Venatori, and other cultists in the city. Veil Jumpers Deal increased damage against Fate-touched foes

Deal slightly increased Critical and Weakpoint damage A group of adventurers who seek out elven ruins to learn more secrets about the past, and uncover the many relics that lie within. Click on the images in the table to view the endgame armor for each class and faction

Unfortunately for players, unlike your character’s physical appearance, you won’t be able to change this after you leave the main character creation screen and start the game. You’ll want to choose wisely. The endgame armor for each faction is a huge plus, but you don’t have to go down that route. There are other appearance options that you can unlock as you play the game. If you don’t like a particular set, focus on the merchant of the set you do want to unlock those higher-tier choices.

