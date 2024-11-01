What faction should you pick in Dragon Age The Veilguard?

When you begin your journey as Rook in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the background for this character can go down several alternative paths. The faction you choose for your Rook can change up several aspects of your playthrough, and they each matter.
Although your faction option does not have a huge, game-changing choice throughout the campaign, it does come up often. Rook’s background matters, and it provides unique opportunities and narratives for you to share throughout your game. You don’t have to act on them, though. They can purely be there to serve as a unique background, but it might be difficult for you to narrow down the options. Here’s what you need to know about what faction you should pick in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
The best faction in Dragon Age The Veilguard
There is no superior faction between the six choices in The Veilguard. They each offer a distinct flavor to your campaign, with unique dialogue options, endgame armor, and passives that can help, but don’t make or break your game. Thankfully, you can browse through the various endgame armor appearances for each faction for the three classes you may want to play. These appearances might be the real choices for some Dragon Age players, while others might purely look at the passives, and the potential dialogue trees for each option.
Here’s a full breakdown of every faction and its critical differences in The Veilguard. We won’t know every unique dialogue option you can pick for your character but expect a good variety from each one. (Editor’s note: Click on the images in the table to view the endgame armor for each class and faction.)
Unfortunately for players, unlike your character’s physical appearance, you won’t be able to change this after you leave the main character creation screen and start the game. You’ll want to choose wisely. The endgame armor for each faction is a huge plus, but you don’t have to go down that route. There are other appearance options that you can unlock as you play the game. If you don’t like a particular set, focus on the merchant of the set you do want to unlock those higher-tier choices.
Published: Nov 1, 2024 01:32 pm