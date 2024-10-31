What class should you pick in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

The type of character you want to play in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is a difficult choice to make. Not only do you have to think about your character’s appearance, but you need to think about what type of class you want to play.

There are three choices to pick from, but they each have a specialization and playstyle that differs from the other. Even if you’ve played a Dragon Age game before, these three characters are starkly different from the ones in previous games. They still have the same roles, and general structure, but there are specific changes that make them feel different. You’ll want to consider these options before you commit to this choice.

Here’s what you need to know about what class you should pick in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

The best starting class in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

You can select your character’s class during the first character creation screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You have three classes to pick from in The Veilguard, each of which have been in the Dragon Age series since the first game, Dragon Age: Origins:

Mage

Rogue

Warrior

What also has been incorporated in the game has been the specializations and advanced combat classes of these classes, such as becoming a Champion as the Warrior, an Assassin as the Rogue, or a Spellblade as the Mage. These classes utilize unique aspects of combat and playstyle. Figuring this out can be tricky, but it all comes down to your preferences.

There’s a massive skill tree for each class. As a general description, if you enjoy playing as a frontline sword-and-board melee combatant or someone who uses great weapons, go with the Warrior. For those who want more versatility and agility in battle, swapping between bows and daggers, choose the Rogue. Finally, stick with the Mage if you like massive crowd control abilities and dealing with heavy amounts of damage using magic. There’s no incorrect class choice. Playing as a Warrior might be easier for starting players, while the Rogue and Mage are better for those who haven’t played Dragon Age before.

This decision is final, though. You must keep your class the same after the first character selection screen in The Veilguard, despite being able to change your character’s entire appearance at the Lighthouse. You can find where to change your appearance close to where you unlock the three faces statue puzzle.

Should you play as a Mage in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

The Mage has access to several crowd control and damage-dealing spells. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you choose to play a Mage, you’re deciding to fill the backline role of your party in The Veilguard. The Mage can unleash a variety of powerful spells, restoring themselves using their enemy’s health or destroying them with freezing spells or close-range lightning bolts, leaving foes vulnerable for allies to take advantage of them. They can synergize with multiple party members but don’t favor being on the frontline, at least traditionally.

While a Mage can easily deal the most damage against enemies during combat, they do have the weakest armor. If an enemy gets too close and is unprepared to parry or dodge, they can be quickly overwhelmed. They might rely on creating a build to replenish health as soon as they lose it, especially as the primary damage dealer for a party. However, don’t expect to be sitting in the backline the entire time. The Spellblade specialization encourages Mages to fight in close-quarters, which can be exceptionally deadly.

Should you play as a Rogue in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

A Rogue has a diverse series of crowd-control and single-target abilities. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you choose to play as a Rogue, this is a frontline combatant who has the freedom to poke and prod using their bow in ranged combat. However, their arrows are limited. You can unlock ways to gather them up during a fight. However, outside of these passives, the arrows are on a cooldown, so don’t expect to use one the entire time while playing as a Rogue in The Veilguard. You’ll swap back and forth from using your blades and a bow. Based on the type of Rogue you’d like to be, you can focus on single-target abilities, or explore crowd control and damage-over-time effects.

The Rogue is a jack-of-all-trades type of class. Like the others, they can specialize in a specific aspect, but they switch back and forth between melee and ranged attacks and abilities. This won’t be a class for starting players in The Veilguard, as it requires a particular focus on how you want to play and knowing how you want to build your character, optimizing your companion’s abilities to synergize with yours. They have a few more defenses than Mage but don’t expect them to tank damage as much as a Warrior.

Should you play as a Warrior in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

Carve the path forward for your party as the Warrior, tanking and dealing single-target damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final class you can choose from is the Warrior, and of the three in The Veilguard, it might be the easiest for new players. The Warrior is a frontline fighter. They dive into combat and deal heavy melee damage with a sword and shield or a two-handed hammer or sword. You can play them more defensively, calling in support attacks as you fight up close, or you can deal heavy damage and leave yourself exposed, using the larger weapons at your disposal.

Although the Warrior might be considered the more accessible class to play, it comes with some difficulties. Most of their attacks don’t give you a ranged solution to a faraway enemy problem. You’ll have to close the distance, and you’ll need to master the parry to get the most out of this class. The parry can be pretty forgiving, and if you choose to go more defensive, messing it up won’t end the world.

Regardless of your choice, there’s a distinct and exciting way to play each close. The Veilguard has given them all a unique specialization to focus on, or you can place points throughout the massive skill tree, picking and choosing your favorite options that fit your overall playstyle. It’s entirely up to you.

