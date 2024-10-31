The Lighthouse is a large base of operations you receive shortly after your first mission in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. It’s a massive series of buildings set in the middle of the Fade, and as you might expect, there are several secrets for you to uncover.

One of these secrets has to do with aligning three faces. You might unlock the first hint about this puzzle when you’re in the library and you’re examining the locked doors on the ground floor. However, there’s a more direct puzzle that you can uncover once you’re outside in the courtyard and you begin to find statues. How you get them to work can be a little confusing, though. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the three faces statue puzzle at the Lighthouse in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Where to find all three faces statues in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

You need to track down three sets of statues, and align them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The answer to this riddle is in the Lighthouse’s courtyard. There, you’ll find three sets of statues, a male and a female, that need to face one another. They won’t be facing the correct directions, and you must approach the statue with your character to move them properly. You can complete this puzzle immediately after you appear at the Lighthouse at the beginning of The Veilguard. I could do this shortly after the first mission as I was talking with Harding and Neve before we started the next adventure.

Because of the freedom of this puzzle, it’s available at any time. The rewards are nice when you do unlock the room behind the riddle, so grabbing them sooner rather than later is never a bad idea. These are the various locations where you can find all six of the statues and how they pair up.

There are six statues, and two of them need to face each other to unlock part of the door. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The statues that connect are generally close together. The two southern statues are the furthest apart, but they’re still connected. On the third level, the two statues at the center of the Courtyard need to be rotated to face each other. The northern two also need to face each other, with one behind the workshop and the other underneath the Study, where you can find and speak with Neve.

You’ll know you’ve aligned the statues correctly and have them facing each other when a blue spark shoots out of them and floats toward the library. You can follow the blue sparks back to the library when you do the last one. Then, follow it back, and it’ll take you to the doorway at the bottom of the library, on the right side. The braziers outside the door should now be lit, and you can proceed through the open door.

How to get into the Music Room in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Completing the statues puzzle grants you access to the Music Room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Behind the door is the music room, full of chests and items you can collect for your journey in The Veilguard. There’s also a codex entry in this room, on top of the piano, which rewards you a small amount of experience points and brings you one step closer to completing every entry. You can complete another puzzle inside the library, on the opposite side of the room, if you still need to begin working on it. Not only do you want to complete these puzzles, but you can find two hidden chests in the Lighthouse waiting to give you additional rewards.

