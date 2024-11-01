The gear and weapons you bring during any adventure in Dragon Age: The Veilguard are critical to your team’s success during every mission. They determine your playstyle and how you fight against particular enemies, but your equipment can become better through upgrades and enchantments.

Enchantments have appeared throughout the Dragon Age series, and they’re available to you again in The Veilguard. Unlocking this feature can take time, and once you do, this offer more unique approaches to combat, allowing you to augment your character in various ways. The way these systems work and how you can use them to your advantage are a little tricky, though. Here’s what you need to know about how to upgrade and enchant gear and weapons in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

How to upgrade gear and weapons in Dragon Age The Veilguard

Discover duplicates of armor, gear, and weapons to upgrade your existing items, granting access to more bonuses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The way you access the higher upgrades of your gear and weapons is by tracking down duplicates that exist in the world. Picking up this duplicate will automatically upgrade the item in rarity. You can find duplicates in various ways, such as looting them from chests, buying them from merchants, or earning them as rewards for completing quests in The Veilguard. Looting from chests and buying them from merchants are likely your best options. However, the issue with this is it means progressing through the main story to unlock new areas, more quests to upgrade faction merchants, and earning gold to buy them.

When hovering over them, you can brief your locked abilities on a gear or weapon. Anything with a locked system on the left is unavailable until you upgrade the gear or weapon. This preview is a good way to know what items you should begin investing in for your character’s build and what your companions should wear during combat. While they might not have as many items as your main character does, their gear is equally important.

How to enchant gear and weapons in Dragon Age The Veilguard

Speak with the Caretaker when you’re ready to unlock enchantments. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enchantments are a bit trickier in The Veilguard. These become available as you progress through the story, and then they unlock with the Caretaker at the Lighthouse. You can speak with the Caretaker at the workshop in the center of the Lighthouse. If you’ve been leveling up the Workshop for the Caretaker, several upgrades and enchantments should already be available to grab when you unlock enchantments.

You can place enchantments on any of your gear pieces. You primarily want to focus on the ones you know you’ll actively use on your character, leaning into a particular playstyle with your companions offering small adjustments for your build during a battle. Similar to how many gear slots your companions have, enchantments don’t pack a huge punch for your character, but synergizing them to work with each other and your abilities is crucial.

The Caretaker does require upgrades to gain access to stronger enchantments. You can do this by finding mementos in the world or by purchasing them from faction merchants. As you might expect, they become more expensive and harder to track down as you go deeper into The Veilguard campaign. Unlock more areas to find them, and don’t be afraid to explore when you’re out on a mission. There’s always a chance to find one of these upgrades along the way, increasing your ranks at the Caretaker’s workshop.

