Should you save the mayor or leave him here in Dragon Age The Veilguard?

When you reach the blighted town of D’Meta’s Crossing in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, things have taken a turn for the worst with the citizens. They’ve been corrupted and many of them have given into the blight, thanks to the mayor who offered them up.

You meet the mayor when you reach the end of this town, and he’s captured by the blight tentacle, keeping him in place. There’s an option where you can choose to save him, or you can make the decision to leave him there, likely to his death or whatever worst fate awaits him for giving into the elven gods, who turned into his greed and gold. Should you save the mayor or leave him there in D’meta’s Crossing in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

What happens when you save the mayor in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

You have a choice to leave the mayor, or unbind him from the blight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you choose to save the mayor who doomed the village of D’Meta’s Crossing in The Veilguard, Neve approves of your decision, but Bellara will not. Given what he did to his people and how he was willing to give them to an elven god, she believes the mayor deserves his fate. But letting him go does show you give people a change of heart, so long as they show they regret the decisions.

By saving the mayor, he warns how the elven gods can sway people’s minds and get inside their heads. it serves as a good element of foreshadowing later in your campaign and gives you a chance to lean into the class you chose for your main character.

What happens when you leave the mayor there in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

Leaving the mayor dooms him to his fate, and he promises he won’t be the last one to fall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The alternative is to leave the Mayor to his fate, and allow the blight tentacle to keep him in place. If you make this decision, Neve disapproves of your action, while Bellara approves. Bellara was with you when you walked through the village and witnessed the ramifications of the greedy man’s choices, and she doesn’t want to risk letting him do it toothers along the way. Plus, two Veil Jumpers were lured to the village, and they’re now dead because of him. Bellara has a lot more stake here than anyone else, especially Neve.

The mayor foreshadows how others will fall prey to the elven gods. He shares how they know what you crave the most and promise it to you before giving you over to your fate.

Is it better to save him or leave the mayor in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

As it stands, the choice is entirely up to you. It comes down to if you want to gain approval with Neve or Bellara. When you choose to save the mayor, you side with Neve, and if you leave the mayor there, Bellara’s approval goes up. If you want to look at it from a purely numbers standpoint, gaining approval with Neve might be a better choice, especially because Bellara starts at level two approval. Neve is still in level one, even though I’ve been working on improving her relationship with my main character.

The ramifications of leaving the mayor behind are minor. His fate is explored in a later quest. It’s up to you and your character if you want to leave him to his dreadful spot in The Veilguard, but he did do this to himself, even if he did give up his entire village for a pile of gold.

