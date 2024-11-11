Dragon Age: The Veilguard comes with several secrets you can unravel as you progress through the main story, and explore the expansive world of Thedas. One of these secrets are the owl statues you can find scattered throughout the Arlathan Forest.

The owl statues are quick to activate, and they offer a small reward when you find them, which is always a benefit. While they may seem simple to activate and learn about, it can be difficult to track them all down as you’re exploring Arlathan Forest. They don’t have a location on the map, and no tracker shows how many are left; you just have to find them all on your own. Thankfully, we can help make this part easier. Here’s what you need to know about how to find all owl statue locations in The Veilguard.

How to find all owl statue locations in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Track down each of the mysterious owl statues. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are five owl statues that we’ve been able to track down throughout Arlathan Forest. You can find the first one early on when you initially explore this region, but you may have to wait until you can progress further in the main story before finding the rest of them. Some areas of the forest won’t open up until you have enough progress.

Unfortunately, from our experience, finding them all in The Veilguard does not offer a larger reward. We weren’t given a larger codex entry, connected reward, or anything else. Instead, there were small lore bits and journal entries about those attempting to learn about the owl statues. At first, they were curious about these statues, but they quickly discovered they were dangerous and could harm anyone who was trying to find them.

There are a few dangers associated with finding these statues. You might encounter enemies spawning near them or debris falling from the sky. This shouldn’t take out your character, but you’ll be want be mindful of them any time you attempt to interact with an owl statue. If there are more of these statues than the ones we’ve found, we’ll add them to the list, but we believe we’ve tracked them all down and they don’t seem to have a larger connection to this region.

Here’s where you can find all the owl statues in Arlathan Forest while playing The Veilguard.

Owl Statue Region Owl Statue Picture Owl Statue in Ruins Reach Owl Statue in Ancient Aqueduct Owl Statue in Ancient Aqueduct Owl Statue in Riverside Ruins Owl Statue in Nameless Building

After you’ve finished tracking these statues down, retune your focus to the other activities in this region, such as tracking down chests, timelost hoards, Fen’Harel Altars, or the Evanuris Altars. Unlike the owl statues, the Altars offer stat and skill points for you to grab, allowing you to expand your growing build in The Veilguard.

