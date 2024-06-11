Three characters in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
What is the party size in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

How many companions can you have at your side?
The Dragon Age games are known for having unique characters with compelling and rich backstories. Creating your perfect party is a key aspect too, which means you might be wondering what the party size is in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

The size of your party plays a fundamental role in how combat flows since you’ll likely be switching between characters regularly and working to find the right team synergy, so it’s essential you know how many characters you’re working with. Here’s what you need to know about the party size in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

How many companions can you have in your party at a time in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

All companions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
The maximum party size in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is three members, including your character, Rook. This is a slight decrease from the four-character party featured in Dragon Age: Inquisition.

Your party is the group you actively explore and tackle combat situations with. These are the only characters you have complete access to during any quest or adventure you’re on. You can form relationships with all companions, but you can only directly control them when they’re part of your party.

Any companion not in your party cannot be used to aid you in a combat or exploration situation unless a specific storyline moment has them acting as an NPC elsewhere and they happen to actively engage with what you’re doing. In this case, they might hang around, but you won’t be able to control them at that time since they’re not one of your current party members.

There are seven available companions you can choose to add to your party, but you can only ever have two at your side officially in your party. Luckily, you can switch up your party whenever you like which means you can figure out what party works best for you or constantly switch up the lineup to keep things fresh.

Three characters in Dragon Age: The Veilgaurd.
Just like in past Dragon Age games, all party members are important characters you can build relationships with. You can even build these relationships beyond friendship since all seven characters are also romanceable, just like the characters in Dragon Age: Inquisition.

