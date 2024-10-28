How to get Abyss Currency in Throne and Liberty

There are multiple ways to get your hands on epic gear in Throne and Liberty. A more grindy but reliable method is to farm Abyss Currency and spend it on epic gear chests, allowing you to get exactly what you want.

Here’s everything you need to know about Abyss Currency in Throne and Liberty.

How to farm Abyss Currency in Throne and Liberty

Choose the objective you like the most.

The only way to get Abyss Currency in Throne and Liberty is by completing Allied Resistance Contract Scrolls. These contracts become available at level 50, and you can pick them up from the Sundries Merchants across Solisium.

Allied Resistance Contract Scrolls are contracts tied to a specific open-world dungeon, like the Sanctum of Desire. The objectives for these contracts are usually to kill a set number of enemies, collect items in the dungeon, or defeat an elite monster, like the Reptilian Butcher, within the specific dungeon or a dungeon floor.

One Allied Resistance Contract awards one Abyss Currency and you can only pick up a limited number of these contracts per week, so make sure to stock up on them. Alongside Abyss Currency, you can earn Contract Coins, materials, and Blessing Pouches that can drop epic gear from these contracts.

abyssal contract tokens: Open-world dungeons require Abyssal Contract Tokens to earn EXP and dungeon-exclusive drops. Make sure you have enough when heading into a dungeon to complete Allied Resistance Contracts.

How to use Abyss Currency in Throne and Liberty

Lots of grinding incoming.

You can spend Abyss Currency at the Senior Sundries Crafter in Stonegard Castle to craft Abyss Currency Chests. The chests allow you to choose one epic item from the available loot pool.

There are five Abyss Currency Chests available in Throne and Liberty:

Precious Epic Equipment Selection Chest: Abyss

Precious Epic Equipment Chest: Tyrant

Precious Epic Equipment Chest: Desire

Precious Epic Equipment Chest: Shadow

Precious Epic Equipment Chest: Abyss

Each chest requires 40 Abyss Currency to craft, except the Precious Epic Equipment Selection Chest: Abyss, which requires 80 Abyss Currency and 10 Abyssal Aggregate. This means you must complete 40 (or 80) Allied Resistance Contracts to get one of these chests, which is a long grind.

Make sure to inspect every chest and its items to get what your build needs most. The last thing you want to do is get an item with a stat your build doesn’t utilize.

