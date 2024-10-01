Abyssal Contract Tokens in Throne and Liberty, explained

As in any MMO, Throne and Liberty has multiple currencies you must earn and use to get stronger. Abyssal Contract Tokens is one of the main currencies in Throne and Liberty you need to farm loot and experience.

Here’s everything you need to know about Abyssal Contract Tokens in Throne and Liberty, including how to get and use them.

How to get Abyssal Contract Tokens in Throne and Liberty

The more you play, the more sources become available. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Abyssal Contract Tokens is a grey currency displayed above the minimap next to Dimensional Contract Tokens. If you were following just the main story and side quests so far, you likely have plenty of them. To refresh Abyssal Contract Tokens, you need Abyssal Contract Token Points that drop from multiple activities in Throne and Liberty.

Here are the main ways for you to earn Abyssal Contract Token Points in Throne and Liberty:

Contracts

Amitoi Expeditions

Co-Op Dungeons

Battle pass

The best way to farm Abyssal Contract Token Points is by playing Co-Op Dungeons, which can also drop good loot. The downside is that you need the Dimensional Contract Tokens to claim the rewards from Co-Op Dungeons. Amitoi Expeditions is another decent way of passively getting Abyssal Contract Token Points. Remember to send your trusty Amitoi on expeditions and collect rewards every day.

The Abyssal Contract Tokens are capped at 20,000. Make sure you don’t hit the maximum to avoid wasting resources and spend them when you have a moment and need more loot.

How to use Abyssal Contract Tokens in Throne and Liberty

A teammate is recommended. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Abyssal Contract Tokens are for Abyssal Contract dungeons, like the Syleus’s Abyss. You can find these dungeons in the open world (not in the Co-Op Dungeons or Secret Dungeons menus), and they might have certain requirements or conditions.

During the day, you can traverse these dungeons peacefully, but as the night falls, it becomes a Conflict zone with PvP enabled. Some dungeons are only active during a specific time of day, so make sure to come prepared.

When you’re inside the Abyssal Contract dungeon, killing an enemy consumes Abyssal Contract Tokens. In exchange, you can get EXP to increase Weapon Mastery, gems, weapons, accessories, and more loot.

Every Abyssal Contract dungeon has multiple floors with harder enemies and better loot as you go down. You might want to stick around a specific floor, depending on your level. Forming a party is also beneficial for these dungeons. You can explore them alone, but people are always looking to team up at the dungeon’s entrance.

