In a game like Throne and Liberty, where everything revolves around your weapons, it’s only natural for there to be a progression system tied to them. Weapon Mastery is a feature that lets you further empower your build by enhancing your weapons with additional stats.

Here’s everything you need to know about Weapon Mastery in Throne and Liberty.

Weapon Mastery in Throne and Liberty, explained

Weapon Mastery shows how much you’ve been using the weapon. Earning enough Weapon Mastery increases the Weapon Mastery level, granting one Mastery Point. Mastery Points allow you to unlock Mastery Skills and effects unique to each weapon in Throne and Liberty.

To check your Weapon Mastery and spend Mastery Points, open the Skills menu and select the weapon’s progress bar between active and passive skills. Every weapon has three paths for Mastery effects that focus on a specific gameplay element.

I recommend focusing on one Weapon Mastery path with stats your build needs the most before investing in others. Don’t worry if you spent a Mastery Point on the wrong effect; you can refund Mastery Points for additional Sollant.

is weapon mastery shared? Your Weapon Mastery is shared across all weapons of the same type. You don’t have to increase Weapon Mastery again if you switch the Uncommon Dagger to the Rare Dagger, for example. The same goes for active and passive skill levels.

How to increase Weapon Mastery in Throne and Liberty

To increase Weapon Mastery, you must earn EXP with your equipped weapons. However, running around killing monsters won’t give you any. After following the main story for a few hours and killing enemies, I didn’t get even 0.001 percent of the Weapon Mastery I needed.

Instead, here are the main ways to increase Weapon Mastery:

Abyssal Contract dungeons

Training Dew (awarded for completing contracts, Co-Op Dungeons, and Gate of Infinity)

Clearing enemies in Abyssal Contract dungeons grants Weapon Mastery to the weapon you use to fight enemies. If you’re running Dagger with Crossbow and Dagger is your main source of damage, by the end of the farming run, Dagger will have higher Weapon Mastery. To make the most out of your dungeon runs, make sure to bring enough Abyssal Contract Tokens.

Training Dew instantly grants the same amount of Weapon Mastery to both weapons you have equipped. The best place to farm Training Dew is Co-Op Dungeons. You can farm dungeons of any level as long as you have Dimensional Contract Tokens, starting with the level 20 Specter’s Abyss. These dungeons also drop blue and purple gear, making it a good way to improve every aspect of your build.

Training Dew has a 24-hour timer after you get it. If you don’t use Training Dew within the given time, it will disappear, so make sure to consume all of yours as soon as possible.

