How to get to Amitoi House and send expeditions in Throne and Liberty

Adventuring is always more fun with a companion, and in Throne and Liberty, you can team up with adorable Amitoi—little plush-like creatures.

The Adventures of the Expedition quest in Chapter Three of Throne and Liberty introduces the Amitoi House and Amitoi Expeditions. An Amitoi adventurer in Kastleton reveals how they can head out on their own adventures to explore the world and bring you some rewards to boot.

It’s a great way for you to get extra resources, so here’s how to enter Amitoi House and send expeditions in Throne and Liberty.

How to enter Amitoi House in Throne and Liberty

Pay your companions a visit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Controls to enter the Amitoi House depend on whether you’re playing on PC or console (or using a controller on PC). Here’s how to enter the Amitoi House on all platforms:

PC: Click on the Amitoi button (displaying your currently active Amitoi) above the right side of the skill bar.

Click on the Amitoi button (displaying your currently active Amitoi) above the right side of the skill bar. Console: Hold LT/L2 to bring up the Action Menu, press LS/L3 to go the the second tab, use the right stick to select the Amitoi House (map icon), and release the LT/L2 to initiate teleportation.

After a teleport animation, you’ll end up in a cozy house with a fireplace. At the beginning of the game, you only have access to the house’s interior, as the front door is locked. There’s a Fallen Paper collectible near the bookshelf you can grab to get some Ornate Coins and the Amitoi Expedition Map to send your companions on adventures.

How to send Amitoi Expeditions in Throne and Liberty

Amitoi have a whole world to explore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Amitoi Expedition Map in the middle of the house is your base of operations for this activity. Interact with it to see available regions, Amitoi, and rewards. At the start, only the Golden Rye Pastures region is available on the map, but you’ll get access to more as you complete expeditions and increase the Expedition’s Team Level.

amitoi expedition map bug: There is a bug that makes it impossible to send an expedition and shows the map’s interface in Korean. The hotfix on Sept. 27 addressed the issue on PC, but it persists on other platforms, according to players. If you’re experiencing this bug, the only thing you can do is wait until the developer fixes it.

Regions on the map and Amitoi have attributes. Sending ones with the matching attribute (highlighted by the green arrow in the Amitoi select screen) increases your possible rewards from the expedition.

Here are all the expedition and Amitoi attributes:

Plains

Coast

Forest

Desert

Ruins

Select the region, up to five Amitoi, length, and begin the expedition. Log back into the game when the expedition ends to get your rewards. The loot from expeditions ranges from base crafting and cooking materials to Abyssal Contract Token Points and special rewards.

