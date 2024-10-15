Sanctum of Desire is one of the endgame dungeons in Throne and Liberty that can drop quality Epic gear for your builds. Like many dungeons, you can only enter it under specific conditions, so here’s everything you need to know about the Sanctum of Desire dungeon in Throne and Liberty.

How to enter Sanctum of Desire in Throne and Liberty

You might have to wait a little. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sanctum of Desire is on the east side of the Manawastes region, on the far east side of the Throne and Liberty‘s map. It’s a level 50 dungeon with two floors where you can farm gems and Epic gear like the Stormbringer Crossbows. The items can drop from almost any monster, making it a great place to spend your Abyssal Contract Tokens.

Similarly to the Saurodoma Island Waypoint, which is only active during the day, you can only enter the Sanctum of Desire when it rains. Once the rain starts, the doors into the dungeon will open, and you can head inside.

When the rain ends, the doors will close, trapping you inside. You can keep farming the dungeon for as long as you like, but if you die, you’ll respawn at the entrance and have to wait until the doors open again.

Rain schedule in Throne and Liberty

The weather today is slightly cloudy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Throne and Liberty has a rain schedule you can check using tools like QuestLog. Rain usually appears once an hour and lasts for 15 minutes. Open the website, select your region, and look for the next rain event. The schedule is the same for all the servers in the same region but different in others.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to check for upcoming rain in the game itself, but you can see if the rain has started using the map. Open the map, and in the bottom left, where you can check the day and night cycle, you can see the weather (clear, rain, etc.). This may come in handy if you’re farming another dungeon while waiting.

