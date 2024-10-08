How to get to Saurodoma Island Waypoint in Throne and Liberty

Saurodoma Island is a new level 50 open-world dungeon in Throne and Liberty that you can farm to get shiny Epic gear. If you want easy access to the island, you need the Saurodoma Island Waypoint, and here’s how to unlock it.

Before attempting to reach the Saurodoma Island Waypoint, make sure your server completed the Ruler of Lycan Milestone. It unlocks the Gigantrite Path: Saurodoma Island you need to reach the Waypoint.

How to unlock Saurodoma Island Waypoint in Throne and Liberty

All aboard the battle whale! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to unlock the Saurodoma Island Waypoint in Throne and Liberty is by flying there on a Gigantrite. It’s a giant whale that appears every three hours and follows a set route that sometimes involves Saurodoma Island. You can check when the next Gigantrite will appear using the schedule near the minimap.

The best place to jump on the whale is at the Starlight Observatory Ruins. Teleport to the waypoint and use the grapple to climb up the ruins. It takes around three to five minutes for the Gigantrite to reach the Observatory, but it may vary depending on the path. Once on the Gigantrite, wait until you reach Saurodoma Island. The Saurodoma Island Waypoint is on the giant stone pillar on the north side of the island. As soon as it’s within reach, jump off the whale and glide to the waypoint.

while on the Gigantrite: The journey on the Gigantrite takes around 10 minutes, so to pass the time, you can mine the ore around the whale and finish the Little Friend in the Sky quest.

Unfortunately, sometimes the Gigantrite follows a different path. It can fly by the south side of Saurodoma Island and dive into the water, preventing you from reaching the waypoint. To unlock it, you’ll have to wait until the next Gigantrite event.

If you want to farm the island for loot, you can reach it without the Gigantrite as long as the Ruler of Lycan Milestone is completed. Use the Daybreak Shore Waypoint and swim to the pier. There’s a small island halfway through you can stop on to regain stamina.

