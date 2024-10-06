Throne and Liberty has a variety of interesting quests that can also be tricky to complete, like Little Friend in the Sky, which tasks you to find a mysterious doll in a rather complicated way that can be confusing to some.

Here’s how to start and complete the Little Friend in the Sky quest in Throne and Liberty.

How to start and complete Little Friend in the Sky quest in Throne and Liberty

The doll can be found on the Gigantrite’s tail. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Little Friend in the Sky Quest is a short mission of the Nesting Grounds’ Exploration Codex collection. After reading a letter and diary, you’ll be tasked to fetch a Powerless Little Doll.

To start the quest, you’ll first have to head to the Starlight Observatory Ruins in Laslan. You specifically have to head to the highest point in the area and use a grappling hook on a few hooks to get to the top. Once there, you must wait for the Gigantrite world event to begin. You can check the content schedule to prepare accordingly. To do this, simply push the Schedule button next to your minimap to see its timer. Getting onto the Gigantrite is the only way to get to the doll.

Once you get to the summit and the Gigantrite arrives, wait for it to fly in your direction. Once it’s close, wait a few seconds for it to fly slightly past the ruins and glide towards it for the safest attempt at making it onto its back. You need to glide towards it without losing momentum and then hook on to it. Otherwise, you’ll begin to descend and miss the landing.

Once you’ve made it onto the Gigantrite, navigate towards its tail and look around. You should see a small doll sitting on top of a bunch of rocks next to the edge of the whale’s body. Pick it up by interacting with it, and you should be able to complete the quest. To do this, head to Kastleton Inn and give the doll to Tailor Noan, who can be found in the guest room at 2F.

Upon completing the quest, you’ll get several rewards, including:

16,210 experience points

40,732 Sollant

Four Recovery Crystals

Seven Quality Passive Skill Growth Books

Eight Quality Polished Crystals

Seven Quality Armor Growthstones

Snow White Cutie Yeddy

However, before leaving the Gigantrite’s back, you should grab whatever items you can on the whale before leaving, as needing to return to get items can be a hassle. On the Gigantrite, you can find resources such as Marind Ore. You can find the resources littered around the area, but the quantity is limited, so it’s best to grab some before doing anything else. Additionally, you can only reach areas such as Saurdoma Island on the back of the Gigantrite. While it may be tricky to get there directly, riding the whale gets you pretty close.

