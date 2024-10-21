How to find and defeat Reptilian Butcher in Throne and Liberty

The Saurodoma Island’s strongest enemy in Throne and Liberty, Reptilian Butcher, isn’t as easy to find as you might expect compared to other dungeons.
Since it can drop good loot, and you might need it for a contract, here’s everything you need to know about the Reptilian Butcher in Throne and Liberty, including how to find it and possible rewards.
How to find Reptilian Butcher in Throne and Liberty
Reptilian Butcher is an elite level 50 enemy in the Saurodoma Island dungeon that can drop epic gear, like Crossbows of Infinite Steel. The Saurodoma Island Waypoint is only active during the day and is a conflict zone at night, so pick the right time to head to the island and spend your Abyssal Contract Tokens.
On Saurodoma Island, head to the plain in the middle of the island, right before the cave entrance. There’s a hut with a Brazier of Resurrection that you can use to summon the Reptilian Butcher using a Thick Reptilian Tail buff.
To get the Thick Reptilian Tail buff, you stack 20 Thin Reptilian Tails by landing a killing blow on Reptilian soldiers on Saurodoma Island. There are a few monster spawns around the Brazier, so run around with your team, kill some enemies, and return to the Brazier to summon the boss.
Reptilian Butcher isn’t a guaranteed summon from the Brazier of Resurrection. Sometimes, you might spawn a regular Reptilian Fighter. In that case, you have to collect the buffs and try again.
How to defeat Reptilian Butcher in Throne and Liberty
You don’t need much to defeat the Reptilian Butcher if you’re in a party. Exploring and farming Saurodoma Island solo is extremely difficult and inefficient, so team up with adventurers to get this done quicker. Other parties also might join in for the boss fight, so focus on it with your attacks, and you should be fine.
All possible drops from Reptilian Butcher in Throne and Liberty
Every enemy on Saurodoma Island can drop epic gear. The Reptilian Butcher can drop the Crossbows of Infinite Steel with Perception, Cooldown Speed, and Weaken Chance, which are great for Crossbow and Dagger build. There’s also Staff of Lucid Light with Wisdom, Max Mana, and Mana Cost Efficiency stats.
Here are all the possible epic drops from Reptilian Butcher:
- Crossbows of Infinite Steel
- Staff of Lucid Light
- Phantom Wolf Breeches
- Precious Rubix
- Precious Marind
- Precious Emeret
- Precious Stalon
- Precious Parchment
- Precious Base Material Chance Chest
- Precious Omnipoptence Crystal
- Precious Marind Ore
- Precious Emeret Ore
- Precious Rubix Ore
- Precious Stalon Ore
Reptilian Butcher can also drop Abyssal Aggregate; you need to craft the Precious Purification Stone that removes certain CC effects.
Published: Oct 21, 2024 05:59 am