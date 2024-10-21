How to find and defeat Reptilian Butcher in Throne and Liberty

The Saurodoma Island’s strongest enemy in Throne and Liberty, Reptilian Butcher, isn’t as easy to find as you might expect compared to other dungeons.

Recommended Videos

Since it can drop good loot, and you might need it for a contract, here’s everything you need to know about the Reptilian Butcher in Throne and Liberty, including how to find it and possible rewards.

How to find Reptilian Butcher in Throne and Liberty

It’s also the best place to farm Reptilians. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Reptilian Butcher is an elite level 50 enemy in the Saurodoma Island dungeon that can drop epic gear, like Crossbows of Infinite Steel. The Saurodoma Island Waypoint is only active during the day and is a conflict zone at night, so pick the right time to head to the island and spend your Abyssal Contract Tokens.

On Saurodoma Island, head to the plain in the middle of the island, right before the cave entrance. There’s a hut with a Brazier of Resurrection that you can use to summon the Reptilian Butcher using a Thick Reptilian Tail buff.

Watch for the timer on the buff. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Thick Reptilian Tail buff, you stack 20 Thin Reptilian Tails by landing a killing blow on Reptilian soldiers on Saurodoma Island. There are a few monster spawns around the Brazier, so run around with your team, kill some enemies, and return to the Brazier to summon the boss.

Reptilian butcher isn’t guaranteed: Reptilian Butcher isn’t a guaranteed summon from the Brazier of Resurrection. Sometimes, you might spawn a regular Reptilian Fighter. In that case, you have to collect the buffs and try again.

How to defeat Reptilian Butcher in Throne and Liberty

Bring the whole crew for the fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You don’t need much to defeat the Reptilian Butcher if you’re in a party. Exploring and farming Saurodoma Island solo is extremely difficult and inefficient, so team up with adventurers to get this done quicker. Other parties also might join in for the boss fight, so focus on it with your attacks, and you should be fine.

All possible drops from Reptilian Butcher in Throne and Liberty

Every enemy on Saurodoma Island can drop epic gear. The Reptilian Butcher can drop the Crossbows of Infinite Steel with Perception, Cooldown Speed, and Weaken Chance, which are great for Crossbow and Dagger build. There’s also Staff of Lucid Light with Wisdom, Max Mana, and Mana Cost Efficiency stats.

Here are all the possible epic drops from Reptilian Butcher:

Crossbows of Infinite Steel

Staff of Lucid Light

Phantom Wolf Breeches

Precious Rubix

Precious Marind

Precious Emeret

Precious Stalon

Precious Parchment

Precious Base Material Chance Chest

Precious Omnipoptence Crystal

Precious Marind Ore

Precious Emeret Ore

Precious Rubix Ore

Precious Stalon Ore

Reptilian Butcher can also drop Abyssal Aggregate; you need to craft the Precious Purification Stone that removes certain CC effects.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy