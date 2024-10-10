Best Crossbow and Dagger build in Throne and Liberty

Crossbow and Dagger (aka Scorpion) is one of the strongest single-target DPS classes in Throne and Liberty. It’s a squishy build, but you can deal lots of damage to an enemy or a boss with the right skills and stats.

Recommended Videos

Here’s the best Crossbow and Dagger PvE build in Throne and Liberty.

Best Scorpion build in Throne and Liberty

This Crossbow and Dagger build focuses on stacking Thunderclouds with your attacks and then using Thunderclouds Bombing to consume the stacks and dish out damage. The build will go over the key stats, skills, specializations, and rotations, leaving space to customize the build to your liking.

Stat Points priority

Still has some work to do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you level up in Throne and Liberty, you accumulate Stat Points to spend on four key stats: Dexterity, Perception, Wisdom, and Strength. Each area affects multiple character stats, and you can’t invest in all of them.

Here are the stats you should spend Stat Points on in a list of priority:

Dexterity Perception Wisdom Strength

For a DPS build, you want to prioritize Hit Chance and Critical Hit Chance, which is why your main priority is Dexterity and Perception. Scorpion is Mana demanding, so you want to prioritize Wisdom next. You should still invest at least 30 Skill Points into Strength for a Health boost. I chose Strength over Wisdom for most content, but in Abyssal Contract dungeons, the lack of Mana is noticeable.

Gear Stats

Accessories are non-existent in this game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Throne and Liberty has lots of Rare and Epic gear with different stats. While it’s hard to recommend specific items due to how hard they are to farm, we have an outline of stats and Traits to look for on your weapons and gear.

Here are the stats and Traits you should look for on your gear:

Hit Chance Critical Hit Chance Max Mana Mana Regen Weaken Chance Melee Evasion Ranged Evasion Dexterity Wisdom Perception

Skills

Optimized for maximum damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Skills are the most important part of any build in Throne and Liberty, as they are the main source of damage, sustain, or aggro, depending on your role. Below, you can find core active and passive skills for this build and their specializations in the order of priority.

Active skills

Weapon Skill Specialization Dagger Brutal Incision Thunderclouds Bombing Dagger Inject Venom Lightning Infusion Dagger Cleaving Moonlight Consecutive Use

Attack Speed Increase Crossbow Quick Fire Min Chain Fire Dagger Block Blade (Defense) N/A Dagger Fatal Stigma Damage Increase Crossbow Selfless Diffusion N/A Dagger Knife Throwing Lightning Throw Dagger Shadow Strike Effect Accumulation Crossbow Nimble Leap Cooldown Reset Crossbow Mortal Mark Detonation Mark Crossbow Mother Nature’s Protest N/A

The list mentions specializations you must have in this build, but there’s room for you to explore others as long as they don’t conflict or override the existing loadout. You can also swap less-used skills for Weak Point Shot and Mana Exchange, depending on whether you need more damage or Mana.

Passive skills

Weapon Skill Dagger Destructive Fang Dagger Assassin’s Instincts Dagger Murderous Energy Dagger Wrathful Edge Crossbow Ambidexterity Crossbow Nature’s Power Crossbow Bloodlust Crossbow Piercing Strike

You can swap Nature’s Power for Shadow Walker when you need more survivability instead of burst damage. This mostly applies when you run solo content, like Secret Dungeons, where you have to rely on dodges and Recovery Crystals to stay alive.

Skill rotation

Find a skill loadout that’s comfortable for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your main source of damage is the Thunderclouds debuff. Use Lightning Infusion to start applying Thunderclouds with all attacks, then use Mother’s Nature’s Protest and Selfless Diffusion for buffs and cooldown reduction. Get 20 Thunderclouds stacks (red sword icon under the enemy’s health bar) and finish it off with the Thunderclouds Bombing.

Here’s your main skill rotation when using Crossbow and Dagger:

Lightning Infusion Mother’s Nature’s Protest Selfless Diffusion Fatal Stigma (when fighting bosses or tanky targets) Cleaving Moonlight Lightning Throw Thunderclouds Bombing (when the enemy is at 20 stacks)

While your main skills are on cooldown, you can use Quick Fire, Nimble Leap, and Detonation Mark to deal damage. On tankier targets, you should also use Fatal Stigma before applying Thunderclouds for additional DPS bursts.

Weapon Mastery

Stock up on Sollant. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lastly, you want to invest some Sollant and Mastery Points into Weapon Mastery effects. On the Dagger, you want to upgrade the Poison and Assasination paths. On the Crossbow, you want Move and Chain Fire paths.

All these paths focus on dealing damage, as the rest don’t offer nearly as much value. Mastery Points take a long time to accumulate, so don’t worry if you can’t get all of them immediately.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy