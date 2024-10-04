Best weapon combinations in Throne and Liberty

In Throne and Liberty, you can equip up to two weapons, defining your class. Whether you want to focus on melee DPS, ranged attacks, or healing, everything depends on which weapons you go for and invest in.

There are eight weapons in Throne and Liberty, and some combinations are stronger than others. To avoid wasting upgrade materials and getting stuck in leveling, choose your preferred weapon combination as soon as possible.

Here are the best weapon combinations (aka classes) in Throne and Liberty.

Best weapon combos in Throne and Liberty

Liberator: Staff and Longbow

Range was never an option. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Liberator is the best ranged DPS class in Throne and Liberty. You get access to both single-target and AoE damage, all while staying safe in the backlines of the party. If you do get hit, Longbow’s Healing Touch or Nature’s Blessing will keep you alive.

Aside from damage, both weapons provide plenty of utility in the forms of Bind, Weaken, and Shackle. The main downside is the mana consumption. Make sure to invest points into Wisdom, as well as consider investing into skills or Weapon Mastery effects that boost Mana.

Templar: Sword and Wand

Not-so lethal protector. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sword and Wand is a defensive tank class that allows you to keep yourself and your party alive while aggroing enemies. Sword offers some amount of damage alongside damage reduction and aggro. This is mostly thanks to the Stalwart Bastion and Provoking Roar skills alongside multiple passives. The Wand offers healing and shields through Swift Healing, Clay’s Salvation, and Invincible Wall.

With a high investment in survivability, don’t expect to have the same level of damage output. This might make leveling more tedious, but it’ll be worth it in the endgame.

Invocator: Staff and Wand

You shall not pass! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Invocator is a healer class that also deals damage. It’s impossible to focus solely on healing in Throne and Liberty (it would also make leveling a nightmare) due to weapon options, and the Staff is by far the best weapon to pair the Wand with.

Once again, Wand provides healing, damage reduction, and debuffing to support your party. Since you need a wider field of view to consistently cast Wand’s spells, you need a ranged DPS weapon. The Staff allows you to lean into magic, but feel free to replace it with the Longbow if you want.

Scorpion: Dagger and Crossbow

Assasin in a nutshell. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dagger and Crossbow is one of the best DPS classes available in Throne and Liberty. It focuses on single-target damage and applying Weaken, and both weapons also have lots of Mobility skills to stay on the move. Most of the time, you’ll be fighting up close using Daggers, occasionally weaving out of combat where the Crossbow comes into play.

The main downside of Scorpion is survivability, which can make things more difficult when playing solo or completing Secret Dungeons. You must rely on your mobility skills and dodges to avoid CC. The class requires precision and accuracy, but provides lots of damage in return. In longer content, like farming Abyssal Contract dungeons, you might also quickly run out of mana.

Ravager: Greatsword and Dagger

Sometimes, brute force is the answer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Greatsword and Dagger allow you to double down on hard-hitting melee DPS. The Greatsword is your main damage source, with strong spells like Death Blow and Guillotine Blade. The Dagger comes in between those attacks to apply Weaken and grant you buffs.

Unlike Scorpion, Ravager offers more survivability. Greatsword’s DaVinci’s Courage skill and Robust Constitution passive increase Max Health and Health Regen. On top of that, you can use Dagger’s Camouflage Cloak or Block Blade to become Stealthed.

