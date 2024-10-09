Image Credit: Bethesda
Stonegard Castle square in Throne and Liberty
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to unlock Traits in Throne and Liberty

You need specific gear to unlock and enchant Traits.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Oct 9, 2024 11:05 am

To make your weapons and armor even more powerful in Throne and Liberty, you have to make use of Traits—substats you can add and enhance that range from Max Health to specific damage increases, like Humanoid Bonus Damage.

Here’s how to unlock, enchant, and convert Traits on your gear in Throne in Liberty.

How to unlock Traits in Throne and Liberty

Throne and Liberty trait unlock screen
Don’t get rid of dupe items too fast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Every piece of gear in Throne and Liberty comes with one random Trait and two empty slots. To unlock a new Trait, you need an identical gear piece (or Extract you can buy at the Auction House) with a different Trait. For example, if you want to unlock a Trait on the Gloom Guard Winged Helmet, you need another Gloom Guard Winged Helmet with a new Trait.

Once you have the gear, here’s what to do:

  1. Head to the Equipment Enchanting menu.
  2. Open the Trait tab.
  3. Select the gear piece you want to unlock the Trait on.
  4. Select a locked Trait slot and choose the gear piece you want to take the Trait from.
  5. Confirm the unlock.
Trait unlockstones:

To unlock and convert Traits on Epic items, you can also use Trait Unlockstones. They are hard to come by, but allow you to choose the exact perk to add without any need for duplicate items.

How to enchant Traits in Throne and Liberty

Trait enchantment screen in Throne and Liberty
Item one rarity below only gives a 10 percent chance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Apart from unlocking new Traits, you can enchant the existing ones to make them more potent. To enchant a Trait, you need a gear piece of the same slot (weapon, head, chest, etc.) with the same Trait. If you want to enchant Hit Chance on a weapon, you need another weapon with Hit Chance.

To enchant a Trait:

  1. Head to the Equipment Enchanting menu.
  2. Open the Trait tab.
  3. Select the Trait you want to enchant.
  4. Select the gear piece you want to use as material.
  5. Confirm enchanting.

Enchantment’s success rate depends on the rarity of an item used as material. Success is guaranteed if you use an item of the same rarity and is significantly lower if you use an item of a lower rarity. In case of a failure, the item will accumulate a Blessing that increases the base chance of enchantment.

How to convert Traits in Throne and Liberty

Trait conversion screen in Throne and Liberty
Stock up on Conversion Stones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re not happy with one of the existing Traits on the piece of gear, you can convert it to a different one. It works similarly to enchanting, but the new Trait is random and depends on your gear. I recommend avoiding it unless you’re maxing out an endgame item.

To convert the Trait:

  1. Head to the Equipment Enchanting menu.
  2. Open the Trait tab.
  3. Select the Trait you want to convert.
  4. Select the gear piece you want to use as material and confirm the conversion.
