The Auction House in Throne and Liberty allows you to trade items with other players, whether Epic gear or traits. You can get yourself a headstart in endgame progression or find that missing part of your build—but it’ll cost you.

Here’s how to unlock the Auction House in Throne and Liberty and how to use it.

How to unlock the Auction House in Throne and Liberty

Some grinding is involved. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Auction House, you must reach level 40. It’s a late-game feature you don’t need if you’re starting out in Throne and Liberty. Focus on progressing the Adventure Codex and getting better gear from dungeons like Specter’s Abyss. This might save a lot of money you could’ve wasted on items you don’t really need.

How to use the Auction House in Throne and Liberty

You can always earn these in-game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At level 40, open the escape menu and select the Auction House. The trading in the Auction House is done using Lucent, a premium currency in Throne and Liberty. You can get Lucent by spending cash or selling valuable gear.

Auction house doesn’t open bug: If the Auction House menu doesn’t open or is very slow, it’s because you’re on a server with many players online. Unfortunately, it affects multiple features, including the Auction House and Relationships. The best time to use the Auction House is when most people are offline.

Buying

The Auction House allows you to pick up weapons and gear you’re missing. When buying items, carefully inspect the item (don’t mistake weapons for Extracts) and its price history. You don’t want to pay for an overpriced item unless you have Lucent to spare.

To buy items on the Auction House:

Open the Auction House Select the desired category Choose an item you want (don’t mistake weapons for Extracts) Choose one of the available listings for the item Review the price and confirm the purchase

Selling

You can sell items at the Auction House to make Lucent, too. However, most items aren’t tradeable. When crafting an item, it has a 10 percent chance of being crafted with Great Success, which makes it tradeable. Alternatively, you can extract traits or create Litographs to sell at the Auction House.

To sell items on the Auction House:

Open the Auction House Head to the Sell tab Select the item you want to sell Enter the price and register the item

When collecting profits, you pay a Tax Rate. The Tax Rate consists of the base 20 percent rate and the current Castle Tax Rate. This means if the current Tax Rate is 22 percent, you can earn 93 Lucent by selling an item for 120 Lucent.

